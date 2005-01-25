I have returned from the camping trip. It was and was not what I expected. What a great group of people! The program is called Leadership Macon, which hopes to introduce future leaders to the needs of Bibb County, Georgia and serve as a networking tool.

I am no fan of bonding trips and ropes courses. I think it is rather circa freshman college. But, I had a heck of a lot of fun. I stayed up until 1am, met a lot of great people, and then hung out today acting stupid and avoiding work. It doesn't get much better than that.

Unfortunately, I'm exhausted and will be up a few more hours drafting contracts due to a client emergency while I was away.

We'll get back to church revitalization tomorrow.