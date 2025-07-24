Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Fulcrum Macro Advisors
2h

Erik - thank you for doing this. It means so much to parents like me. My youngest, Brendan, battled Leukemia three separate times over the course of 15 years before we lost him. Each time, the treatments were better, easier, faster - all because of the research and development of brought on by fundraising efforts. We lived and loved and savored each moment we had with him because of what you are doing today. He lived that long because of efforts like yours today.

I will be praying for you all day that you made stronger with each passing hour. May our prayers be like Aaron and Hur when they held up Moses' arms (Exodus 17). God make you resilient today and may he bless you and your family every day!

Best,

Frank Kelly

(your former fellow ACG Young Leader - we had a great time in Berlin!)

A J Landers
1h

Praying Erick. Thanks for letting us know!

