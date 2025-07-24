Folks,

This is a personal note and not a lot of commentary here.

I’m doing SEVEN hours of radio today. I’ll do my three-hour national show, plus an additional four hours on WSB in Atlanta, raising money for the AFLAC Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Children’s is the number one research facility for childhood blood disorders in the nation.

If you’d like to donate, go here.

You’ll get your show notes at noon today. Prayers for my stamina are appreciated.

All the best,

Erick