I have an article in the Telegraph about slavery in Macon; not the 1860's variety, but the 2008 variety. Yes, all the evidence shows pretty positively that slavery still exists in Macon.

You can read my op-ed here (scroll down to the bottom). Here is an excerpt:

According to a 2006 San Francisco Chronicle article, â€œsex trafficking is now an $8 billion international business . . . . Relying on research from the Central Intelligence Agency, the State Department estimates there are 14,500 to 17,500 human trafficking victims brought into the United States each year.â€ If you think that is high, consider that in 2000, the number was 50,000. â€¦

The most common route into slavery is kidnapping and smuggling. In 2006, the Department of Justice charged nine people connected to an international sex trafficking ring. The ring smuggled women into the United States either with promises of a new life or against their will. The women were forced to work in brothels, usually in Asian themed massage parlors or spas. The network ran throughout the United States. The profits were funneled back to the Northwest and funded Asian organized crime operations.

Between 2005 and 2008, there have been numerous raids across the nation turning up the same pattern: Women held against their will who are forced to perform sex acts under the cover of giving massages. The women are frequently abused or drugged and are told repeatedly that if they seek help or talk to the police they or their families back home will be harmed.

A Clayton County raid two years ago found a significant number of the women were illegal aliens smuggled across the border and forced to work. Fulton and Gwinnett counties have found the same pattern.

How can Macon be wholly unique - no slaves here, just sex? In fact, it is no different here, despite some in this community who would say â€œit's just sex between consenting adults.â€ The weight of all the data shows at least one of the individuals is not consenting. The funny thing is that I listed a number of â€œprogressiveâ€ countries that have legalized prostitution only to see the rates of human trafficking skyrocket.

â€œLegalize prostitution,â€ is the most frequent retort. The Netherlands has legalized it, Australia has legalized it, New Zealand has, Sweden has. It is time for a new argument. Those countries are now at the top of the slave importation list. In fact, all of these countries, libertine symbols for the pro-prostitution crowd, have begun dramatically curbing or ending legal prostitution because of the connection between legal prostitution and increases in human trafficking.

Amsterdam has become so alarmed by the rates of human trafficking, it is actively considering shutting down the famous red-light district.Kyle8 over at RedState offers up the typical response to the fact that countries that legalize prostitution are at the top of the list of slave importers:

You cite nations who have problems through legalization. Well, they did it wrong. If you legalize a vice you have to spend nearly the same resources you once spent trying to stop it.

Funny, that's how they always explain communism too -- it's just that everybody who has tried it has done it wrong.

This totally ignores the fact that Sweden and Holland are always the two examples given as places that did it right. Except they haven't done it right, they know it, and the result has been an increase in slavery in the country to satisfy the otherwise legal sexual appetite of their citizenry.