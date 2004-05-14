CNN just had a report about protests in Cuba. Like the elections in Iraq last year, CNN treated the protests as legitimate -- failing to point out that people were forced to attend. The closest they came was reporting that people "were bussed in and no one is at work or at home."

Uh, well, they had to be there -- or else.

The reporter, a Castro flunky if ever there was one, treated the comments and concerns of the "man on the street" as legitimate and sincere.

Ah, the failure of journalists to criticize anyone but U.S.