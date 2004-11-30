I want to add one more comment on the David Brooks piece criticizing Tim Russert for using Al Sharpton and Jerry Falwell.

Both are buffoons and caricatures, but I cannot say I agree with those who think Falwell and Sharpton should both be out of the running.

On the contrary, while Falwell is not seen or embraced by the evangelical community as a spokesman for the party, Sharpton has been embraced by the left as recently as this century in his Presidential run. He was given all the credibility in the world by the Democrats, unlike Falwell with the Republicans.

So, use James Dobson for the evangelicals and keep Sharpton for the religious race baiters.