She Did Not Go Wobbly
It is sad news to learn as the sun rises today that Margaret Thatcher has passed away. She was the first politician I ever met. As a kid, I had the opportunity to, in passing, meet her. She was charming. History brought us Ronald Reagan, Margaret Thatc...
It is sad news to learn as the sun rises today that Margaret Thatcher has passed away. She was the first politician I ever met. As a kid, I had the opportunity to, in passing, meet her. She was charming. History brought us Ronald Reagan, Margaret Thatcher, and John Paul II at the same time to battle communism. She was the last of the three | Read More »