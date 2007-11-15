Dear Comrade Wonkette,

In this fight with the Paultards, the foreign office has noted their constant references to sheeple (NSFW).

Our intelligence officers report large numbers of donations to Ron Paul from the Western Mountain region. What's the significance?

MI-5 reports that after Scotland and New Zealand, the Western Mountain region has the third highest rate of Man-sheep love triangles in the world.

More troubling, apparently, the sheep herders have been documenting their other lifestyles too.

We are investigating the connection. It seems the Fourth Reich Paultards could be reviving the human experiments of the Third Reich. We'll continue to investigate.

Signed, Erick for RedState and for England!