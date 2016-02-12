Neither Iowa nor New Hampshire is really Republican country. The base of the Republican Party lives in the South and West of the United States, which is where the primary now shifts. Ted Cruz, in Iowa, saw an evangelical turnout over 60 percent that helped him win. Donald Trump, in New Hampshire, saw a secular turnout of around 75 percent that helped him win in New Hampshire.

Impressively, Cruz came in third in New Hampshire, only spending approximately $18.00 per vote in advertisements while Jeb Bush came in fourth, spending approximately $1200.00 per vote garnered in advertisement. Rubio, who came in third in Iowa, came in fifth in New Hampshire. New Jersey Governor Chris Christie essentially took out Rubio in a political murder-suicide.

As the race heads toward Republican country in America, South Carolina will vote followed by Nevada, Georgia, Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama, Texas, and other states. Those states tend to be more representative as a whole of the GOP and they stand to finally shake out the battle lines between Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio as alternatives to Donald Trump.

Updated: Fri Feb 12, 2016