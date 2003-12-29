Wouldn't you think that scientists might have wanted a little more info on where they were sending Beagle 2?

Beagle 2 may have fallen down a crater on Mars recently discovered near where the lander was due to touch down, scientists on the project have said.

The crater has been discovered on Isidis Planitia, a flattish basin where Beagle was targeted to land.

Scientists said there was a remote possibility it landed in the crater, which may be about one kilometre wide.

If this is so, there is "no way" it can communicate with Earth, but scientists stressed this scenario was "unlikely". Driving blind is never wise. I say we let the U.S. give it another shot. This time with people.