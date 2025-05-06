Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Steven Heil
May 6

You wrote: General Cuts. The SecDef wants a 20% reduction in top military ranks. A lot of conservative policy experts Actually (emphasis mine)believe this is a good thing and note the US did not have as many Generals at the end of World War II as we have now.

By using the word “actually” in this context, it leads one to believe you don’t agree. As a 25 year retired veteran of the USAF, this reduction is long overdue. The military has too many General Officers, and turf wars and administrative queep gets in the way of progress. Added to the fact that the majority of today’s current General Officers made their careers during the Obama and Biden administration “woke” days. These officers drank the DEI kool-aid and must be weeded out to return the military to lethality and winning wars!

Unaffiliated
May 6

Trump better get it right on tariffs or history will be completely unkind. These are the kind of things that motivate most narcissists.

© 2025 Erick Erickson, LLC
