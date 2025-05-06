Welcome. I’ve been tied up in meetings all morning and am so far behind with ten minutes before air time, I don’t think we’re getting much in the way of Show Notes today.

But. You’re going to need to keep this Antonin Scalia quote in the back of your head.

"It is well established that the Fifth Amendment entitles aliens to due process of law in deportation proceedings." Reno v. Flores, 507 U.S. 292 (1993)

You can say, as some are, “But Scalia would think differently now if he knew about the flood of illegal aliens across the border.” That betrays your lack of understanding of both the Supreme Court and the concept of stare decisis. But what others forget is that deportation due process does not have to mean a full legal hearing tying up the judiciary.

Also. I totally get Alcatraz and wanting to reopen it, but I think it is a mistake to reopen a prison that the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals would be involved with. Progressive judges are emboldened enough.

China. It does not actually appear we are talking to China right now.

Wild Stuff. In Loudon County, Virginia, three high school boys are under investigation for being uncomfortable with a female in their bathroom. The girl videotaped the boys in the bathroom discussing the situation and they, not she, are the ones in trouble.

Barbie. Mattel says it would cost too much to make Barbies in the United States. So Barbie manufacturing will not return, but the price of Barbies will go up. Even so, the CEO believes the cost would be even higher to repatriate manufacturing. This continues to be a problem in the theory of tariffs restoring American manufacturing.

Not Good. Ford is halting its financial guidance and says it expects a $1.5 billion hit from automotive tariffs.

Thanks Joe. Thanks to Joe Biden, the Taliban is now richer by billions and has American weaponry in its arsenal. The ongoing fallout of Biden’s departure from Afghanistan is going to haunt us for a while.

General Cuts. The SecDef wants a 20% reduction in top military ranks. A lot of conservative policy experts actually believe this is a good thing and note the US did not have as many Generals at the end of World War II as we have now.

Ed Martin. His nomination for US Attorney for the District of Columbia is in doubt as Republicans turn against him in the Senate.

Sorry for the abridged show notes, but I’ve run out the clock. The show starts now. As always, you can call in at 877-973-7425.

