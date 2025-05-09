Welcome. I’m broadcasting live from WEEB in Southern Pines, NC today. Pinehurst looks amazing, but sadly there’ll be no golf today. The show notes are somewhat abridged today due to the remote broadcast, but we’re live now.

A Sense of the Man. Leo XIV delivered his first homily.

Even today, there are many settings in which the Christian faith is considered absurd, meant for the weak and unintelligent. Settings where other securities are preferred, like technology, money, success, power, or pleasure. These are contexts where it is not easy to preach the Gospel and bear witness to its truth, where believers are mocked, opposed, despised or at best tolerated and pitied. Yet, precisely for this reason, they are the places where our missionary outreach is desperately needed. A lack of faith is often tragically accompanied by the loss of meaning in life, the neglect of mercy, appalling violations of human dignity, the crisis of the family and so many other wounds that afflict our society. Today, too, there are many settings in which Jesus, although appreciated as a man, is reduced to a kind of charismatic leader or superman. This is true not only among non-believers but also among many baptized Christians, who thus end up living, at this level, in a state of practical atheism.

Notable. Retired Justice David Souter has died.

Makes Sense. SecDef is moving to get rid of trans soldiers. First, they’ll be given time to leave. Later, they’ll be pushed out.

Necessary, But Tragic. We’re going to get more and more of these stories. Conservatives would be wise not to cheer them on, but treat them with sadness. The law must be respected. Change the law if you can. But the law must be respected and this family must be deported. It is sad, but necessary to respect the rule of law. But, if you start gloating about this stuff and cheering on this stuff, you will provoke a backlash that will undermine respect for the rule of law.

China. They are offsetting a decline to the United States with an increase in exports elsewhere. But, can we really believe them and how much of the world can absorb what we cannot? My suspicion is they cannot export as much, over time, as they claim.

The Judge. This is actually funny. Donald Trump has pulled Ed Martin’s nomination to be US Attorney for DC and replaced him with Judge Jeanine. Trump is improving both the ranks of US Attorneys and Fox News at the same time.

But. What’s Trump’s beef with Newsmax and OAN? We’ve got Fox News personalities galore in the Administration, but none from those networks. LOL.

Pray for Sean Duffy. The Transportation Secretary is an excellent person, a great dad, and highly competent. But he has perhaps the biggest challenge in American public policy today — upgrading our ailing and failing air infrastructure. As he rightly pointed out, the Biden Administration spent more energy making gender-neutral language changes to aviation, like changing “cockpit” to “flight deck” than fixing infrastructure. Now, the burden falls to him and the Democrats are out to attack his every move. This is a necessary project.

Relatedly. Newark lost radars again at the airport.

80%. Trump says we may reduce the China tariff to eighty percent.