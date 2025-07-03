Welcome! I’m taking off tomorrow, but I’m here today. This is somewhat abridged because of the budget vote and also I am trying to pack and get the kids ready to hit the road as soon as the show is done. But I’m on air today.



MAGIC MIKE JOHNSON. The Speaker of the House keeps pulling off the impossible. He’s got the Republicans together. He got the hold outs. Now the question is — what is in the bill. LOL. Well done, Mr. Speaker.

Bill Signing. The voting may be ongoing but the outcome is not in doubt. The President will sign the One Big Beautiful Bill Act into law at the White House in a ceremony at nine o’clock tomorrow morning.

Promises Made. Promises Kept. There’s a big win for senior citizens in the legislation. Also, no tax on tips; no tax on overtime; and no tax on auto loan interest. Also, they all expire when Trump leaves office.

But Gamblers Lose. Deductions for gambling losses get reduced in the bill.

Must Read. Absolutely, you need to go read this and I’ll read it on air in the second hour of the show today. It is powerful.

JOBS JOBS JOBS. I told you yesterday the ADP numbers were off, but the ADP numbers are not as reliable as the government numbers. Well, the government dat is outstanding and the prior month numbers were revised up, not down.

A Warning Sign. The jobs numbers are great. But one warning sign is that of the 147,000 jobs created last month, 70,000 of them were government jobs at the state and local level. Healthcare was the second largest driver of jobs. The private sector is not as robust.

Also. The debt remains a problem.

Where is the Doom? People forget many of the tariffs have been put off, including EU tariffs, but also the economy is way more robust than so many, myself included, expected after all the tariff uncertainty. John Berman brought that up on CNN this morning.

The Mistakes. The GOP needs to get ahead of these stories and not make mistakes. Do not underestimate the impact of stories that make Trump seem cruel on immigration. This one has potential.

Ukraine. I talked to a senior Trump Administration official who is furious with the news about Ukraine. To be clear, he is not opposed to cutting off Ukraine. His problem is that if we really are so low on weapons, in his words, “Why the f*ck are we broadcasting it so loudly for Iran and China?” He interprets this as more a negotiation ploy than meaningful but was angry about how it was handled. He is not alone. The President will be talking to the President of Ukraine later today.

He’s Alive. Biden is apparently still alive and grumbling about Trump rolling back his legacy. Oh well.

Haters. At Easter, we get stories from the press about how the resurrection isn’t real. At Christmas, we get stories about how the virgin birth isn’t real. At Independence Day, we get stories about how hot dogs are bad for you.

Iran. The nation will not retaliate further. Instead, it is throwing people off balconies now.

Ghost in the Machine. Y’all, this continues a disturbing trend.

Travis Tanner says he first began using ChatGPT less than a year ago for support in his job as an auto mechanic and to communicate with Spanish-speaking coworkers. But these days, he and the artificial intelligence chatbot — which he now refers to as “Lumina” — have very different kinds of conversations, discussing religion, spirituality and the foundation of the universe.

What Is A Conservative? This is a great piece from my friend Andrew Walker. His final paragraph is sheer genius:

My friend Erick Erickson likes to say, “You will be made to care.” What Erickson meant is that the progressive dominance of society does not allow Christian institutions to adopt a studied indifference to the most urgent and pressing cultural matters of our day. No, you must declare who you are and what you believe as a Christian institution. The same must be said, now, for conservative institutions. In other words, you will be made to confess if you hope to conserve.

That’s it for me. You guys have a great Independence Day and long weekend. I’ll be back in action on Monday. God bless.