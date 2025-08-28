Good Morning! The U.S. economy did better than first projected in the second quarter with 3.2% growth.

Breaking: CDC Director, just put in her position, has been ousted by the President and several others have quit. It appears the CDC is defying Robert Kennedy’s push to blame vaccines for autism, which has resulted in a purge.

Lawsuit: Lisa Cooks files a lawsuit to stop her firing, but she does not say the allegations of mortgage fraud are meritless.

🚨Screw Up: A CIA agent has been working undercover spying on the Russians and has two decades of experience. Without consulting the Director of the CIA, Tulsi Gabbard revoked the person’s security clearance. Gabbard did not know the person is undercover.

Government Inefficiency: AMTRAK updated its high-speed trains. They’re slower than the old trains.

He/She/They/Them

Fox News went with “their” in its social media post about the shooter in Minnesota. Much of the press avoided really dwelling on the shooter being trans. On CNN, Jake Tapper tried to clarify and used “she” pronouns since the shooter transitioned.

Others at CNN used “he” for the shooter.

The New York Times danced around it with this:

As a 17-year-old, she filed a court document to change her first name to Robin from Robert. The document was also signed by her mother, Mary Grace Westman, who worked in the business office of the church for five years before retiring in 2021. The document noted that Ms. Westman “identified as female and wants her name to reflect that identification.”

USA Today simply avoids dealing with the shooter being trans at all — literally never even mentioning it in the piece explaining what happened and who did it.

The reality is the shooter was transgender and went to that school where his mother worked before retiring last year. The press corps is having a hard time dealing with the issue because they’ve embracved intersectional critical theory and transgender people are supposed to be oppressed, not oppressors. It shatters their world view.

Thoughts, Prayers, and Acts of Evil

Michael Steele, over at MSNBC, calls “thoughts and prayers” a lie.

Steele is not alone.

What I find interesting is that, in bending over backwards to not implicate transgenderism and the chemicals related thereto in provoking the mental illness of the shooter, the left feels very, very comfortable condemning Christians for offering prayers for other Christians murdered in a church.

That, like the shooter’s motives, is an expression of evil.

Prayers are powerful things, and they are most often the expression of those helpless to do anything else. They are a natural reaction for many people, political or otherwise. They are also the starting point, not the ending point.

For the left, being dismissive of thoughts and prayers has become, itself, a kind of rote incantation. They offer the same solutions that they know won’t pass and then weaponize it instead of trying to find meaningful solutions that will pass. They simply cannot bring themselves to talk about mental health funding. They surely will not talk about the rise in violence from transgender shooters against Christians. Go back up to the clip above Steele where the CNN commentator flatly dismisses this could be targeted at people of faith. The shooter’s manifesto included a picture of Jesus with bullet holes in his face.

We are dealing with forms of evil. And I think it is a form of evil for the political and media class to wave away thoughts and prayers in outrage. There is power in prayer and their belittling of people of faith is an act of evil.

Confronting the Trans Issue

If you are willing to ingest high doses of chemicals to forestall or progress developments in your body around your DNA, not only is there something affecting you mentally, but you are now affecting your body chemically, which in turn can affect your body mentally.

If you are willing to surgically alter your body to change your gendered appearance, there’s something wrong with you mentally. We do not treat anorexic people who see a fat person in the mirror as mentally healthy. We only treat trans people as normal when they do that.

The problem is that too many members of the press, the elite, and the parents of trans kids have gone down that road. They’ll be like the Japanese soldiers still fighting the war on remote islands, decades after the war’s conclusion. They simply will not be able to acknowledge they were wrong.

In the meantime, the damage being done to individuals and society is profound. Ben Shapiro has a revealing look at the President of the American Medical Association who, when confronted with the evidence, simply waves it all away. Because transgenderism is a by faith belief.

Motive

The press, even today, insists we do not know the shooter’s motive, despite the manifesto. This is in large part because the shooter hated life itself. He hated Jews and Christians and Trump and others.

I want to be charitable here and ask that you, for sake of argument, be charitable with me. Even insane people tend to have motives. They may not be rational motives, but they have them. And, in using the word “motive,” we are going for an understandable explanation that could be used in a court of law. A lot of the legal and police experts on television and talking to newspapers are cautious to ascribe motive in the twenty-four to forty-eight hours after a major crime like this. They want some precision.

I think it is understandable for them to want to wait even as we, on social media and with each other, process the information we have from the shooter’s manifesto in real time and conclude the shooter was mentally ill, if not demonically possessed, and attacked the church shoot that he had attended and that his mother had worked at as a way to punish Christians and people of faith for not embracing his transition. In the videos on YouTube, he appeared to use a picture of Jesus for target practice.

I understand the caution of the professionals, but this also isn’t rocket science.

Now, here is where charity can end and plain talk can begin.

If a shooter shoots up a synagogue, the media not only rushes to anti-semitism, but to “right coded.” If a shooter shoots up a mosque, the same thing happens. If the shooter is white, the media very often begins with presumptions of white supremacy. And if the shooter expressed any loyalty to Donald Trump, the conversations allowed by the talking heads on television rush to blaming MAGA and the reporters too fret with furrowed brow over Mr. Trump’s culpability due to his rhetoric.

It happens every time.

Only when the shooter kills Christians does the press insist on a lengthy period of time to assess motive and only when the shooter is transgender must we move on from discussion the shooter. When a transgender shooter kills Christians, motive is never ascertainable, thus only gun violence can be discussed. This is a pattern in the press and among the talking heads that shows their own biases.

Attacks on churches and Christians have skyrocketed not just around the world, but also in the United States. And a press and Democratic Party that sees nothing wrong with blocking Catholic Charities from charitable work, suing Christians to bake cakes, and constantly dragging nuns to court to force them to pay for abortions are two groups completely incapable of openly discussing leftwing secular violence against Christians. They cannot do it because they are, frankly, complicit. It is, after all, the Christian who is always the bigot for standing up for his beliefs. The Pope is only praised when he takes a left-wing position. He is otherwise ignored, if not maligned. The Christian voices mainstreamed by the press are those least likely to embrace orthodoxy or who have axes to grind against MAGA.

They cannot discuss motive, because the next logical conversation is where the person’s animus against Christians comes from.

