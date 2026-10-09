Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Leah Gray's avatar
Leah Gray
Oct 9

Ugh, traffic..I agree with you on the streaming of the Nadal execution. Don't make it a Roman circus. Hopeful about the sports updates. Sports betting is out if control, and so are the ads.

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Bo Wagner's avatar
Bo Wagner
Oct 9

Livestream? What's happening here? No, we're not Romans or The Hunger Games- that's sick. Shame on anyone involved with that effort.

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