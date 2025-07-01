Welcome! It’s me again today. Philip and his wife welcomed their second. Charlie and his family are enjoying family vacation. I’ll be off on Friday, but otherwise on radio the rest of the week. The Senate is still voting. The show starts now.

🚨BREAKING: Lisa Murkowski is now expected to vote for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (“OBBB Act”). That gives 51 votes and the legislation is just now passing the United States Senate. Tune in to my show live right now as this vote happens.

Listen Live

UPDATE: What we know about Wess Roley, the Idaho fire shooting suspect.

🎥F1: You guys really need to go see this movie in the theater.

Deporting Elon. Overnight, Elon Musk went on another tirade. Musk is promising to fund a third party if the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passes. President Trump claims Musk is mad because all the EV subsidies go away. Upping the ante, Trump suggests he might look into deporting Musk.

Planned Parenthood Defunding. It happened. The Senate voted to defund Planned Parenthood. Don’t get too excited. The loss of funding is for a year.

A Mystery. Senate Republicans have no idea how a provision got into the OBBB Act that would tax wind turbines and solar panels. But they have no plans to get rid of it.

Shifts. Congressman Don Bacon of Nebraska will retire. That moves his seat to a toss-up from Leans Republican. Former Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina is expected to run for Thom Tillis’s seat. That moves North Carolina to a toss-up from leans Republican.

Hacks. Iranian hackers have Trump staff emails and are threatening to leak them.

What The Actual Hell? I think we are watching Candace Owens’ descent into madness and she needs some serious help. In the latest bout of madness, she claims the French President was blocking a Ukraine-Russia deal because of Owens’s claims that Emmanuel Macron’s wife is a man and the White House asked her to cut it out.

Must See TV. The President explains how to run from an alligator.

The Facility. The President is touring the facility in Florida. There’s a talking point out there in the press that the illegal aliens will be kept in unairconditioned tents. That’s not true. It’s a funny line here from the President about Biden and a rebuke to the press on the airconditioning narrative.

Ending Funding. From Will Hild: “11 State Agriculture Commissioners have sent a letter to both the Trump Administration and Congress calling for the *withdrawal from* and *elimination of federal funding for* organizations advancing destructive climate agendas that threaten American agriculture.”

These are my show notes. They are the prep I do for the show so you can get all the links to all the stuff I’m talking about. Sharing this actually helps me grow the subscriber base.

Share

The Sugar High

I have long maintained that tariffs act like sugar. You get a sugar high before a sugar crash. The good news for Donald Trump is that tariff revenue is surging. The treasury is starting to see it. “The U.S. has now collected more than $100 billion in customs revenue since President Trump took office, Axios has learned.” The downside is that we are starting to see the effects of tariffs in the economy too. Toy prices are up 2.1% month over month, not year over year. For comparison, most other goods are up 0.1%.

But, with energy prices down, Trump continues to be extremely lucky. The energy price reduction is offsetting price increases, thereby helping consumers. We may get through the economic data next week and see tariffs are, for now, a wash. That’ll bolster Trump further, but I still expect a sugar crash as prices keep, more slowly than I expected, going up.

Some Tax On Social Security

The Republicans have put a provision into the OBBB Act that would stop taxation of tips for people making up to about $180,000.00. It would also end taxation on overtime for people up to about the same amount of income. Now, the Senate has approved a measure that would increase the deduction available to senior citizens, but there would still be a tax overall on social security.

The tax savings for a married couple with $100,000 of income could be about $1,600 a year under the Senate plan. It amounts to a bit less than half of the savings if there were no income tax on Social Security benefits. Under the House bill, they would save about $1,200. Under the Senate proposal, 88% of people 65 and over wouldn’t pay income taxes on Social Security, the White House said Monday. Currently 64% don’t pay. Neither group includes Social Security recipients 64 and below, who wouldn’t get a tax break.

Hitler and Private School

This is one of the most unreal things I have read. A civil rights lawsuit has been filed against The Nysmith School for the Gifted in Herndon, Va. It is a very prestigious American private school. According to Jewish Insider,

The complaint, filed by the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights under Law and Washington-based firm Dillon PLLC, alleges several antisemitic incidents that the parents of the 11-year-old Jewish student say she faced in the months leading up to the cancellation of the Holocaust survivor event. The complaint recounts that in October 2024, their daughter’s history teacher asked students to work together on an art project to create a large drawing featuring the attributes of “strong historical leaders.” The students collaborated on a large artistic rendering of a strong leader, featuring Adolf Hitler’s face. The parents learned of the project only after Nysmith School posted a photo of the children holding up their project, which is reproduced in the complaint. The complaint also alleges that the 11-year-old student experienced harassment, including being told by other students that Jews are “baby killers” and that they deserved to die because of the Israel-Hamas war. The parents of the student allege that the antisemitic bullying got worse after the school hung a Palestinian flag in the gym.

More from the Free Beacon.

The Progressive Bubble

The Atlantic has this must read piece on how progressives has lied to themselves on the matter of transgenderism. So much of the science is not so and so many of those in the professional medical community and medical associations have worked extremely hard to bury contradictory or concerning data that many progressives do not know the truth.

However, the revelations from Skrmetti and the Alabama case have made me more sympathetic to commentators such as Leor Sapir, of the conservative Manhattan Institute, who supports the bans because American medicine cannot be trusted to police itself. “Are these bans the perfect solution? Probably not,” he told me in 2023. “But at the end of the day, if it’s between banning gender-affirming care and leaving it unregulated, I think we can minimize the amount of harm by banning it.” Once you know that WPATH wanted to publish a review only if it came to the group’s preferred conclusion, Sapir’s case becomes more compelling. Despite the concerted efforts to suppress the evidence, however, the picture on youth gender medicine has become clearer over the past decade. It’s no humiliation to update our beliefs as a result: I regularly used to write that medical transition was “lifesaving,” before I saw how limited the evidence on suicide was. And it took another court case, brought by the British detransitioner Keira Bell, for me to realize fully that puberty blockers were not what they were sold as—a “safe and reversible” treatment that gave patients “time to think”—but instead a one-way ticket to full transition, with physical changes that cannot be undone.

This ties to a Hollywood Reporter story out today on the new Pixar movie Elio, which is a box office disaster. It turns out the movie was originally “queer coded:” with lots of clear suggestions Elio was a gay eleven year old Latino. Audiences hated it so Pixar made changes. The queer community within Pixar revolted and quit the project, insisting the movie audiences did not want to see was better than what actually got shown.

The writing was first on the wall for the troubled production when the film from Molina, known as the co-director of Pixar’s Oscar-winning 2017 hit Coco, conducted an early test screening in Arizona. Although viewers expressed how much they enjoyed the movie, they were also asked how many of them would see it in a theater, and not a single hand was raised, according to a source with knowledge of the event. This sounded alarm bells for studio brass.

There is lots of defensiveness in the Hollywood Reporter piece on the queer community. What I find notable is how they use the phrase “same-gender” instead of “same-sex” and how one Pixar artist uses “Latinx.” These people are in such a massive bubble, they cannot even see how alienating they are to everyone else. But not only that, they’re willing to ruin a company and its projects for their own vanity.

Narcissism is a mental health disorder and it is on full display right now. What is more amazing is the number of people on the left starting to raise their own concerns.

Also, there is something related between a lot of modern Christian art and Alphabet Gang art — both think the message is so important that you should like the medium of the message and maybe you are really committed to the cause if you do not. But the medium and art and story telling help sell the message. Too many faith based productions, regardless of faith, just insist the message is more important than the story telling and, in entertainment, that’s a problem.

In Other News