Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
2h

Y'all do know that many quality toys are made in the USA. Our little N E GA mountain town has a retail store that sells them exclusively, alongside homeschool materials. If Podunk can support American toymakers, I believe the big cities can as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Johnstone75's avatar
Johnstone75
2h

I can’t wait to see what boneheads make it through the North Carolina and Nebraska primaries. We should be sitting at 57 seats or so right now, but I’m sure we can figure out a way to lose 2-3 seats in 2026.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erick Erickson, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture