Welcome! The Secretary of Defense this morning announced “Project Freedom,” which he says is separate and distinct from Operation Epic Fury. It’s a way around the War Powers Act and is “defensive” in nature.

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📉Down. Oil prices are falling as the United States commits to opening up the Strait of Hormuz with military force. Stocks are going up in response.

🚨🚨US intelligence indicates limited new damage to Iran’s nuclear program, sources say. From Reuters. “U.S. intelligence assessments indicate that the time Iran would need to build a nuclear weapon has not changed since last summer, when analysts estimated that a U.S.-Israeli attack had pushed back the timeline to up to a year, according to three sources familiar ‌with the matter.”

📣 “RACISM!” If you want to understand why Democrats are screaming “racism,” new data shows younger black voters are not as wedded to the Democratic Party as their elders, and enough of them are willing to go GOP to disrupt close elections.

🫨 GOP Suicide Attempt? In Texas, Ken Paxton leads John Cornyn, but barely. The amount of money the GOP will have to spend on Texas to help Paxton, if he is the nominee, will cost the GOP North Carolina, Georgia, and Michigan, while threatening Maine. If the GOP is suicidal, they’ll side with Paxton. If the GOP comes to its senses, it’ll side with Cornyn.

It’s The Economy, Stupid. The President recognizes he’s got to sell the economy. That’s the chief issue driving independent voters away from the GOP.

Jobs. Job. Jobs. Good news for the Trump Administration is we’ve headed into a season of hirings. March hirings were the highest in two years.

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Californians are unhappy with their state’s green energy policies driving up their gas prices. Relatedly, the state is filing a lawsuit to block a Trump Administration plan to expand oil pipelines into California. But the voters keep getting what they’re actually voting for.

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What Are We Doing Here?

Yesterday, Iran blew up an oil export facility in the United Arab Emirates with a drone while firing four missiles that were intercepted. Today, the UAE’s air defense systems were triggered again. Likewise, Iran is firing on our naval vessels, though they have not hit any.

U.S. officials say Trump for days has toggled between two competing impulses: severely punishing Iran for failing to abandon its nuclear work, and avoiding a significant escalation that could draw the U.S. deeper into a Middle East conflict. Trump wants to avoid a fresh bombing campaign, officials say, preferring a negotiated end to Tehran’s nuclear advancements and the weekslong war that has raised gas prices and hurt the global economy. Now, Trump has little choice but to make a decision between ordering a fresh round of airstrikes against Iran or brushing off Tehran’s provocations and charging ahead with his diplomatic initiative. Speaking at the White House on Monday, Trump suggested he planned to stick with the status quo for now.

Iran is interpreting the President’s waffling as weakness. This will only cause Iran to go harder and will ultimately draw us back in for a harder fight. It’s time for the President to poop or get off the pot when it comes to Iran and he should poop all over them.

The Pro-Life Movement Turns

There are some groups out there that have sprung up to defend all things Trump, MAGA-ize movements, and circle wagons as needed. Those groups have sprung into action to attack Marjorie Dannenfelser and Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America. Dannenfelser dared to speak the truth many in the pro-life community dare not say out loud.

“Trump is the problem. The president is the problem,” Marjorie Dannenfelser, the influential president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. The ubiquity of abortion pills during the second Trump administration has led antiabortion advocates to decry the president’s appointees, including Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary, and promise cash and political firepower to politicians who oppose the drugs. Dannenfelser’s assessment for supporters packed into a glitzy neoclassical auditorium in downtown Washington for the group’s spring gala Wednesday was dire: If Republicans don’t abandon Trump’s strategy of letting states decide abortion law, “then the movement as we know it is finished.” Now, Dannenfelser’s group is preparing to spend $160 million in the coming midterms and the 2028 presidential primary. The hurdle for candidates looking to tap in to that support: They must commit, Dannenfelser said, “to pro-life action at the national level.”

She is not wrong. The MAGA version of the pro-life movement is willing to turn a blind eye as needed to stay in the White House’s good graces. Dannensfelser’s group was silent against Robert F. Kennedy’s nomination, trying to be a good team player. The reward has been a Trump Administration afraid to stop a pill that is designed to kill people and more and more of the pro-life movement has started to realize it cannot be so hitched to one person that it compromises its core identity. Good for Marjorie for speaking up.

Redistricting Wars

In an 8-1 decision, the Supreme Court fast-tracked Louisiana’s ability to redraw its congressional district lines. Justice Jackson was the lone dissenter. Alabama is rushing to change its districts. Mississippi is too. Georgia, for legal reasons, is not doing it. South Carolina’s legislative leaders want to protect South Carolina’s sole Democrat, James Clyburn, who will have seniority when the Democrats take the House back in November.

Meanwhile, in Virginia, Democrats are more and more concerned that the Virginia Supreme Court might just reject their arguments for their redistricting plan on procedural grounds. I would not get confident yet, but some Republicans really do think the Virginia Supreme Court will throw out the redistricting changes because Virginia’s legislature did not comply with Virginia’s constitution.

If Virginia’s Democrats lose the fight, the GOP might actually net up to 9 new congressional districts.

Tweets That Caught My Eye

In Other News

Trump Administration Demands Names of 2020 Election Workers in Georgia (NY Times)

Secret Service officer arrested for indecent exposure in Miami after Trump golf event (CNBC)

‘They’re spinning’: Republicans, grappling with midterm anxiety, go negative (Politico)

Infighting erupts as Democrats intervene in contested primaries (Axios)

One Calf Shows Why Record Beef Prices Still Aren’t Coming Down (Bloomberg)

A peek inside the more than $100 million Georgia ad war (AJC)

Trump’s drugmaker deals may save economy $529B over 10 years, White House says (AP)

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