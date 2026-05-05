Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Unaffiliated
2h

Trump screwing around with Iran is like Obama and Biden are President again. What a disgrace and disappointment to take it on the chin for the expediency of politics. If the IRGC survives we will be dealing with them again, and Trump will ruin what respect he has from people who voted for him. Get it together Trump! Dems are coming for him and many a Republican will leave him. Stay and finish what he started he can be a hero to many. Run with his tail between his legs then I hope his family loves him.

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TravlnSuz's avatar
TravlnSuz
1h

Well, I'll go vote on election day. The R party should be going door to door. They/we should have buses to take people to the polls on election day. More on Social media. A thousand things but....we don't.

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