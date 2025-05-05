Welcome! Philip is on family vacation. I’m actually doing my own show notes today. Any mistakes are his fault for taking a vacation.

BREAKING: President Trump has just invited the President of Turkey to Washington, D.C. and announces he will be going to Turkey. He says he and the President of Turkey have a good relationship and much to discuss about Syria, etc.

Self-Deportation: The Trump Administration is announcing a new play to pay illegal aliens $1000.00 to self-deport and will cover flight costs. Bill Melugin has the information, including that this will save taxpayers money.

Must Read: China’s Rising Naval Dominance Threatens U.S. Commerce And Safety by Chuck Devore.

The Other Must Read: Scott Bessent doing a very good job of explaining President Trump’s economic plan.

Blast From the Past: President Trump wants to reopen Alcatraz.

Notable: Israel is rethinking Gaza. The nation is considering a plan to retake all of Gaza and hold it. That’s a potentially game-changing event that might cause further instability in the region while providing real stability for Israel.

Related: Israel failed to take out a Houthi missile that landed near Israel’s airport. Neither American nor Israeli technology could stop it.

Congrats to Vice President Pence. He wins the Profile In Courage award for showing up, doing his job, and letting the chips fall where they may. He provided stability when it was needed.

Is Lutnik a Commie? This is absurdist thinking. Many of the jobs Lutnik fantasizes about keeping parents, kids, and grandkids in factories are the jobs of robots. We need computer coders as more research shows AI isn’t capable of advanced coding in the way people are. We need healthcare workers. Command and control societies tend to make mistakes at the bureaucratic level. Lutnik seems intent on doing just that and wrecking the future of the country in the process with a fetish for 1950’s factory work. This is Comrade Communist nonsense.

Now on to the big subjects of the day.

