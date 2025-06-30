Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mimi's avatar
Mimi
2h

Rubio! I hope his spine is truly his and not a Trump transplant. If genuine, he’s looking very Presidential.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Blair's avatar
Blair
2hEdited

To put our debt in perspective let's look at some numbers. Our debt per person is over $100k this is way understated as well since it doesn't include our unfunded liabilities like ss and medicare. That number ends up being closer to $300k (which doesn't even include all unfunded state pensions and other liabilities). This is per every single American including babies, elderly and disabled. If we limited this to able bodied adults of working age the number easily gets into the millions per person. At an interest rate of 5% a year that means every working person needs to give the government over $50k per year just to pay the annual interest on the debt.

Also - I see a lot of people saying that we need to compare debt to GDP like a company compares debt to EBITDA. OK - that is completely misguided. EBITDA is a gauge of profit. So a closer approximation would be to compare total debt to total annual tax revenue. Again since we are trying to get to something approximating EBITDA we need to pro forma what our "profit" would be if we did nothing but fund "essential" spending think military, a handful of administrators to collect revenue and operate government, and the most basic of safety programs. Let's simplify that and say we collect $5 trillion of tax revenue and under the rosiest of circumstances could pro forma spend only $3 trillion that leaves us a pro forma EBITDA of $ 2 trillion. This means our ration of debt to our "EBITDA" is somewhere between 18x to 50x depending if you look at all unfunded liabilities.

In the corporate world when a company has over 8 or 9 x debt to EBITDA it's called a bankrupt company.

We basically have no hope of ever paying off our debt if this continues. It's time to face the music before we f-up my kid's generation even more. We desperately need real leadership that can think beyond their next election cycle.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erick Erickson, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture