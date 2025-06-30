Welcome! I’m actually doing the show notes myself today. In fact, almost my whole team is out this week and I didn’t schedule vacation. Also, if you listen to WSB in Atlanta, I’ll not only be on 12pm to 3pm ET, but also filling in for Shelley Wynters from 7pm to 9pm.

BREAKING: Canada has decided to get rid of the digital services tax to keep trade talks going with the United States. This is, objectively, another win for Donald Trump.

Prayers. Two first responders were gunned down last night in Idaho. Someone set a wildfire and it appears the intent was to lure firefighters to the scene and gun them down. The gunman was neutralized by authorities. We do not yet know anything about the shooter or why the shooter would target firefighters.

OBBBA. The Senate is taking up the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The New York Times has a breakdown of the legislation, though it is the New York Times analyzing Republican legislation, so be careful.

Cry Uncle, But Is It An Aunt? The Democrats are crying uncle on the trans-movement. After the Supreme Court’s Skrmetti decision, Democrats have decided to start putting distance between themselves and hardcore transactivists. They’ve been looking for an excuse and Chase Strangio’s strange flameout has given them one. Relatedly, today the Supreme Court with zero dissents vacated a series of judgments that benefited the trans community by vacating and remanding:

A Fourth Circuit ruling that required health care plans to cover transition surgeries.

A Ninth Circuit ruling against an Idaho law that barred Medicaid funding for sex-change medical costs.

A Tenth Circuit ruling that would have forced Oklahoma to change birth certificates to reflect gender identity.

Good Work Secretary Rubio. After the band Bob Vylan denounced Jews and called for violence against Israel at Glastonbury over the weekend, Marco Rubio has cancelled the band’s visas.

The Fall Out

The Senate has a way of complicating things for Presidents. A third of the Senate will be up for re-election during a President’s midterm. A third will be up for re-election during the next presidential election. And a third will not be up for re-election until after Donald Trump is gone from office.

Those who choose to retire and those who survive past this administration really have nothing to lose in defiance. People’s memories are short for those not up till 2030. That’s a long time from now. And those not running again have zero craps to give.

We now have Thom Tillis and Mitch McConnell with nothing to lose defying Trump. Add in Susan Collins because it helps her to defy Trump. Murkowski in Alaska has openly pondered changing parties. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act could undo the ability of President Trump to get a lot more done through Congress just on bridges burned to make it happen.

The President is going to get a victory. The bill will pass. We do not know the form in which it will pass, but it will pass. The question is whether it is a pyrrhic victory.

Jews For Trump

Pew Research shows that, while Jewish voters still predominantly lean Democrat, the growing antisemitism from the left is pushing more and more toward the GOP.

It appears that Donald Trump’s 35% share of the Jewish vote in 2024 is the largest ever obtained by the GOP. That’s what happens when Democrats alienate a portion of their base by giving into antisemitism. Not all Jewish voters will move right because some just happen to be ethically Jewish, but not really committed to the faith. It is still another reminder that events change things.

The Communist Within

Here is the would-be Mayor of New York City who insists "[t]he end goal of seizing the means of production" is what he is working for. He uses “socialism” as the branding, but the government seizing the means of production is classic communism.

In Other News

A signature Biden law aimed to boost renewable energy. It also helped a solar company reap billions (AP)

Collins inches toward Georgia Senate bid (Punchbowl)

Open North Carolina Senate seat poised to be a 2026 blockbuster race (Politco)

U.N. Inspector Says Iran Could Be Enriching Fuel Again in a ‘Matter of Months’ (NY Times)

But see this from The Atlantic that makes the case Trump could be right.

The Liberal Misinformation Bubble About Youth Gender Medicine (Atlantic)

China’s Communist Party Inches Past 100 Million-Member Milestone (Bloomberg)

American Pride Slips to New Low (Gallup)

DOJ announces plans to prioritize cases to revoke citizenship (NPR)

US dollar suffers worst start to year since 1973 (FT)

Supreme Court takes up major new challenge to campaign finance restrictions (NBC)