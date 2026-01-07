Welcome! This is going to be somewhat abridged because I’ve been in an orthodontist’s chair since 9:25 am, and it is now 11:11 am as I start working on this. But soon the braces will be gone! In the meantime, the very act of writing this email to you is also my show prep.

🚨🚨Seizures. We have seized a Venezuelan oil tanker off the coast of Scotland that was flying the Russian flag. We seized two other ships as well.

Demands. Trump has informed Venezuela that it must kick out China, Cuba, and Russia and only partner with the United States on oil sales. Here’s the Secretary of Energy:

Terror Attack in Berlin. Far left environmentalist terrorists have taken out the Berlin power grid. Residents have been without power for days.

The NYC Crazy Commie. The white chick with the voice inflection that thinks private property is white supremacy has a white mom with a $1.6 million home in Tennessee. Of course. Of course. Crazy chick started crying when asked about it.

By The Way. The same commie chick said rent control would “impoverish whites,” which she thinks is a good thing.

Meanwhile. Mamdani is playing into Justice Clarence Thomas’s hands. Thomas believes rent control is an unconstitutional taking. Mamdani is now arguing in court that a building can’t be sold because it is not in a fit condition, but it is not in fit condition because New York City won’t let the landlord increase rent to cover the necessary costs. This is the perfect case for Clarence Thomas.

Iowa. They’ll be getting school choice.

The War on Christians. Washington State passed a law punishing Christian non-profits for only hiring Christians to operate the non-profit. The Ninth Circuit has shut down the law as an unconstitutional assault on religion.

Crazy Commie Guy. This guy is “trans,” but does a poor job of it. He’s also a crazy commie and you should listen to what he has to say.

Those 6 Figure Ford Jobs. Ford’s CEO made a lot of headlines a few months ago talking about the thousands of jobs Ford cannot fill that pay six figures. The Wall Street Journal dug into the story and, upon reading it, I can see quite clearly why no one wants the jobs. Maybe Ford should rethink the jobs instead of making people buy their own tools and start out making very little. The six figures don’t come for a decade.

Speaking of Cars. Cox Automotive thinks car manufacturers will see a decline in sales this year, in part due to tariffs, but other factors as well.

We Will Lose Greenland. The Trump team’s dickhead diplomacy is going to get us tossed off the island if they are not careful. And who are we dealing with? Let’s keep some perspective on who the White House is being dickheads to. “Denmark fought in both the Iraq and Afghan wars, losing soldiers in both. It participated in the fierce fighting in Helmand province, and its army only quit Afghanistan in June 2021.” Greenland voted this year to stay with Denmark.

Stoned Somalia? Allegations are surfacing that Roger Stone has been paid to advocate for Somalia.

Warnings for the GOP.

If the GOP ditches the Hyde Amendment, there will be hell to pay.

Another Christian Failure. Christian author Philip Yancey had a multi-year affair. I once was in an Bible study that called itself the Dead Theologians Society. The rule was we could read no books by living Christian authors lest they turned out like Rob Bell. It’s not a bad rule.

Interesting Church Data.

The Qatari Lobby. Remember how we all used to get worked up about China funding “Confucius Institutes”? Qatar is now dumping $6.6 billion into indoctrination programs in American schools.

DEAR ATLANTA FALCONS, LISTEN TO THIS MAN, THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.

Iran. The situation continues to deteriorate for the government. Police in several cities have joined protestors. Now this.

Gas Prices Keep Falling. This is really good and offsets the effects of tariffs.

Sorry. Sorry. Wasn't expecting to be in the chair so long at the orthodontist. Life happens. No paywall today.