On That Topic. India has killed 26 in Pakistan and Pakistan has shot down 5 Indian jets. Pakistan is promising further retaliation. These countries hate each other. Once when I was a kid, I had two birthday parties because my Indian friends and Pakistani friends did not play well together. We had an Indian housekeeper and the Pakistani friends loved to boss her around. There are religious, historic, geographic, and geopolitical problems that complicate the situation.

How It Started. India and Pakistan have had a very long-time border dispute in Kashmir. A group of terrorists killed tourists in Kashmiri India. Pakistan has a long history of propping up various terror groups so long as they leave internal Pakistani matters alone. It does not seem to be able to maintain control over the terrorists and India sees the terrorists as a proxy for the Pakistani government.

Wild Card. In the Cold War, India decided to assert itself as an independent democracy and aligned with the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa). The United States allied with Pakistan over regional concerns and India’s friendship with the Soviets. India does not just have border issues with Pakistan, but with China too. As India moves in a more Western direction and Pakistan continues to destabilize internally, the Russian friendship with China provides the United States a real opportunity to solidify relations with India. This may be a real opening for President Trump to realign Southeast Asia.

Complications. For years, Pakistan nurtured Islamic extremists who they kept focused externally and also the Taliban. Pakistan thought that by keeping ties to the Taliban, it could exert some control in Afghanistan. Well, the Taliban is siding with India against the terrorists who attacked and killed the tourists. While all of this is happening, in Southern Pakistan, there’s been a terror attack against Pakistan by an outlawed terror group. Pakistan claims this group is a proxy for India, though there is and has never been evidence of ties between the Baloch Liberation Army and India.

🚨Russia v. Ukraine. This happened a short time ago. J.D. Vance, asked about the situation, says President Trump thinks Russia is asking for too much to end the war.

SCOTUS Win. The Supreme Court will let the transgender troop ban go into effect. This makes a ton of sense. Transgendered people rely on medicines and hormone therapy that prevents them from ever being on the front lines. We don’t let kids with asthma in. We should not be letting people who require high levels of regular medicines in. Part of this is we must stop pretending transgenderism is normal. And if we aren’t going with it being a mental illness, it is at least a medical condition.

🚨🚨A Big Deal. GOP Moderates Begin to Voice Opposition to Defunding Planned Parenthood in Reconciliation

Ed Martin. He cannot make it through the Judiciary Committee. North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis has drawn his line in the sand. Complain all you want, but the reality is Trump needs a new nominee or Judge Boasberg gets to pick an interim US Attorney for D.C., according the Trump supporters. John Thune cannot bring the Martin nomination to the floor of the Senate without a Judiciary Committee vote, which itself cannot happen with Tillis’s opposition.

Side Note. Remember all that chatter about Trump just appointing people without Senate confirmation? He slid Martin into the position without Senate confirmation, but statutes related to such appointments have an expiration date, which is coming up.

Good Riddance. The Energy Star program is going away. It prioritized efficiencies over effectiveness in appliances. It is one of many reasons our appliances do not last as long anymore.

A Little Late, But… Remember Joe Biden’s Gaza pier? Reuters has a new report out on it and it is reminder of how farcical Joe Biden’s foreign policy was, particularly a stunt designed to placate terrorists and the left.

More than 60 service members were injured as a part of former President Joe Biden's floating aid pier in Gaza, a Pentagon Inspector General report published on Tuesday said, a number significantly higher than had been previously disclosed. The pier, announced by Biden during a televised address to Congress in March 2024, was a massive endeavor that took about 1,000 U.S. forces to execute. But bad weather and distribution challenges inside Gaza limited the effectiveness of what the U.S. military says was its biggest aid delivery effort ever in the Middle East. The pier was only operational for about 20 days and cost about $230 million.

U.S. Army Sgt. Quandarius Stanley, 23, of South Carolina, lost his life on the mission to build the pier.

Help Us Sean Duffy. You’re Our Only Hope. The race to fix air traffic control is escalating after a meltdown at Newark Airport, which has the potential to cascade across America.

At about 1:30 in the afternoon on April 28, air-traffic controllers overseeing the busy airspace around Newark Liberty International Airport suddenly faced a frightening scenario. The chatter from pilots they were communicating with went silent. Radar screens filled with dots showing aircraft positions went dark. Backup systems failed. Planes bound for the area went into holding patterns. About 90 seconds later, the traffic-control systems started blinking back to life. But problems lingered with the radar, and controllers worried the radios would go out again. “We don’t have a radar, so I don’t know where you are,” a controller told United Airlines Flight 674 arriving from Charleston, S.C., instructing its crew to watch out for other planes without controllers’ help. Another controller offered a warning to a private plane: “I want to at least get you towards something and clear of all the other aircraft in case we lose the frequency again.”

Must See Video. Here is the President of Students for Justice in Palestine at Temple University saying it is their job to destroy the United States.

Hegseth on Ending the Woke Military. From a speech last night. Language alert.

The Scott Bessent Charm Offensive

It is hard to hate the guy, which is why Donald Trump keeps elevating Bessent’s role. See this exchange this morning on Capitol Hill. 😂

Columbia Layoffs

President Trump continues his relentless assault on the Ivy League. The Administration has cut grants to Columbia University, which is now laying off employees related to the funding. From the New York Times, which reports the layoffs amount to 180 people.

Citing intense strain on Columbia’s finances and research mission, Claire Shipman, the university’s acting president, said in the announcement that Columbia would also be “running lighter footprints of research infrastructure” in some areas affected by the cuts. The university, she added, is continuing to negotiate with the federal government for the return of the grants and is seeking alternative sources of funding. “We have had to make deliberate, considered decisions about the allocation of our financial resources,” Ms. Shipman wrote in a note to the campus, which was also signed by other administrators. “Those decisions also impact our greatest resource, our people. We understand this news will be hard.” A Trump administration antisemitism task force cut $400 million in funding in March because of what it described as the school’s failure to protect Jewish students from harassment. It demanded that Columbia make changes in how it functions for the money to be restored. Columbia complied with a first round of demands, but negotiations on returning the money continue. More than 300 multiyear research grants have been cut significantly, many of them in medical research. Columbia received about $1.3 billion in federal research funds in 2023, with the National Institutes of Health providing $747 million of that. An additional $206 million came from other programs within the Health and Human Services Department.

I expect we’ll hear Democrats lamenting the job losses as a talking point soon.

Rampant College Cheating With AI

Parents, talk to your kids now about AI. More and more kids in college are cheating with it. My own daughter has a professor who requires hand written assignments done in class so that kids cannot use AI. More and more research shows AI is reducing creative thinking and even, for example, computer programmers who rely on AI are less and less able to build complex software.

On top of it all, AI still has a tendency to get things wrong. Weirdly, as AI does better and better at mathematical computations, it does worse at accurately writing papers.

I had a conversation with a political leader yesterday, off the record, who was talking about AI. He is of the belief, based on the experts he talks to, that there are going to fewer jobs lost to AI than many expect, but people will lose out jobs to those who do know how to use AI to assist them.

On top of that, AI is starting to get lot of things wrong generally.

College students using AI to cheat will end badly for them, but also create an overreliance on error-prone products that ultimately undermine our workforce.

The Cuba Problem

Right now, in Venezuela, the Chinese, Russian, and Iranian navies are working with and training the Venezuelan navy. Hundreds of miles north, Haiti is in collapse and China is thinking of making a play to provide stability. A few hundred miles west of Haiti, in Cuba, spy sites are becoming active again.

Since the end of the Cold War, Bejucal has been widely rumored to be part of China’s intelligence-gathering ambitions on the island. U.S. congressional testimony and unclassified government documents have suggested the site has ties to China, and reporting in English and Spanish-language outlets has also linked it to China. During the 2016 U.S. presidential primary debates, then-Senator Marco Rubio called on Havana to “[kick] out this Chinese listening station in Bejucal.” CSIS analysis of satellite imagery from March 2024 showed that the site had undergone major updates over the past decade, indicating an evolving mission set. Multiple antenna fields were visible across the expansive complex, and entrances to underground facilities could also be seen on the southern end of the site. Adding to its capabilities, a new radome was installed within the complex in 2014, which may conceal a radar or other system for conducting electronic surveillance.

It Is Coming

I continue to be a pessimist on the tariff front. Ships are starting to arrive at West Coast ports that are half full.

U.S. import booking volumes have dropped 35% since late March, according to the shipping data company Vizion, including a 26% drop between the week ended April 21 and the following week. Shipments from China dropped nearly 43% in the last full week of April, the sharpest decline of the year. During April, several weeks saw China import bookings down by more than half, Vizion said. The potential impact on companies and consumers is broad. Imports of Chinese electronics, plastics, vehicles, steel, and textiles have all fallen by more than half. Perhaps just as concerning for some farmers and U.S. manufacturers is that export bookings to China have also collapsed. In the last full week of April, the number of 20-foot-equivalent containers booked to go to China fell 73% from a year earlier, the fourth consecutive week with at least a 60% drop, Vizion said. That is despite U.S. exports staying relatively strong overall.

President Trump embraced Elon Musk’s “move fast and break things” ethos, but the global economy, already weak, cannot be repaired so quickly as things get out of hand. Scott Bessent has headed to Switzerland to talk to the Chinese, but there are signs Xi Jinping thinks China is in a better position to weather the storm than Donald Trump. Xi, after all, is a dictator, and the United States has regular elections.

On top of it all, there are increasing worries about the stability of the dollar as China begins pressuring Asian economies to ditch it. A weakened dollar, done in coordination with multiple countries ditching the American currency, puts the United States in a more difficult position for trade negotiations.

The greenback’s long-term appeal is coming under threat as Donald Trump’s efforts to remake the global trade order prompt investors to reconsider their US exceptionalism trade strategies. An outsized jump in the Taiwan dollar on Monday added to speculation that Asia’s policymakers may be prepared to let their currencies appreciate versus the dollar as part of efforts to secure a trade deal with the US.

