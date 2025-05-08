Welcome! No Pope yet. But we have a trade deal with the United Kingdom. The show goes live now. Live live here.

Big News. There is a trade deal with the UK. Markets reacted favorably this morning to the news.

But. It’s a bad deal at the baseline. American tariffs on British goods will increase to 10%, driving up costs for American consumers, even as British tariffs on American goods go down to 1.8%, though many goods were already exempt from tariffs and now will have a small tariff. We’re going to see our economy shrink if this is what we can expect on trade generally. We’d been told these tariffs were to incentivize free trade deals and now we’re being told the 10% tariff will not go away.

Markets. Here’s Charles Gasparino. “Now you know why Powell didn't cut rates. If the 10% tariff is in the UK deal, not sure how we escape some economic repercussions ie inflation in the short term at the very least since UK is a friend where we sell more stuff to than we important. ie 10% on the UK means much higher on countries we have a deficits with. That's the tariff investment calculation you're hearing on Wall Street right now.

See Also India. The US is working on a deal with India, but the Indians and UK just completed a bilateral trade deal that appears to be more free trade-oriented and robust than what either nation is getting from the United States.

🚨🚨WARNING. The farmers are growing restless. US farm exports to Asia have gone down dramatically. Some shipping containers to Asian markets are 76% emptier than just a few months ago. Farm industry officials are whispering to the White House that the President’s base of farmers is growing restless. Farm equipment costs are increasing due to tariffs just as farm exports are going down.

No Change. The Fed is going to leave interest rates alone. President Trump says Jerome Powell is a fool. The Fed’s statement indicates they still don’t think Trump’s, in Bessent’s words, “strategic uncertainty” about tariffs give any good guidance on how tariffs will play out.

EU Tariffs. The EU is set to target major American industries with tariffs if negotiations fail. The EU is also going before the World Trade Organization to dispute American tariffs. The President said this morning he intends to get a deal done.

Which Witch Is This? Has the President nominated a Wiccan to be Surgeon General? The President is nominating Casey Means to be Surgeon General after pulling his last pick. Means’s own words sound like those of a Wiccan deep into the occult. Put it to you this way, she’s too crazy for Laura Loomer, who points out Means shares many views with her father who wrote a pro-transgender book for kids. Means has documented how she made a shrine to her ancestors and prayed to them for guidance; used a spiritual medium to connect to the spirit world; did full moon ceremonies; talked to trees in the forest; and used psychedelic drugs to connect to a higher plane of existence. Also, Casey Means does not have an active medical license.

Whither the Christians? Just to be very blunt here, there’s been a loud contingent of Christian evangelicals online who excoriated Russ Moore, Beth Moore, and others for not being vocal about transgender issues, the end of Roe v. Wade, etc. I wonder how loudly these same people will be about opposing a presidential pick who, in her own words, dabbled in what amounts to witchcraft.

Immigration in Germany. The new German government just declared an immigration state of emergency. Looks like the new Chancellor understands there is a problem that is spilling into politics.

Yay for India. The Indian government killed the terror mastermind behind the kidnapping and beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl, who had been the Wall Street Journal’s Southeast Asia bureau chief. The Al Qaeda-affiliated terrorists beheaded Pearl on camera.

Antisemites At Columbia. The images yesterday were wild. Dozens of students have been arrested after protestors took over and vandalized Columbia’s library yesterday. Marco Rubio is threatening deportation for any of the protestors who are here on student visas. Good. This was outrageous.

“Dickless Cowards.” Strong words from the Editor at the conservative Spectator. Domenech is referring to a tweet from Congressman Chip Roy who points out House Republicans refuse even basic reforms to Medicaid. Republicans are running away from a position that even Barack Obama supported as reasonable.

SALTing The Tax Deal. It is dawning on House Republicans that they have a real problem on their hands. The blue-state Republicans are holding the tax cuts hostage. If Trump’s tax cuts go away, the State And Local Tax (SALT) deduction returns to its prior massive levels. That amounts to a tax cut for blue states even as the rest of the country sees taxes go up. The blue state Republicans have zero incentive to negotiate and could kill President Trump’s tax package. Ironically, doing so would get California, New York, and Illinois a tax cut.

Must See Video. Marco Rubio last night.

Below the fold, FBI Director Kash Patel revealed, under oath to the Senate, what really happened to Jeffrey Epstein.

