‼️ Violent Prog Alert. A man has been arrested for attacking Vice President Vance’s Ohio home. More here.

🍾 Congrats! Ben Domenech and Meghan McCain have welcomed Ransom Domenech into the world. Ben’s birthday is January 1st. Ransom’s is January 2nd.

🥂 Double Congrats to the House of Representatives. Marjorie Taylor Greene resigns today, and the House’s collective IQ goes up.

🇻🇪 Venezuela. We’re not in charge, but we’re in charge. Marco Rubio says our oil blockages will continue.

🇮🇱🇸🇾 Talking. Israel and Syria will begin US mediated talks.

🚨 Walz Out. Increasingly unpopular and now embroiled in the fraud scandal, the Democrats’ 2024 vice presidential nominee is planning to announce he will not be running for re-election.

🇮🇷 Flight of the Mullahs. The situation in Iran continues to deteriorate for the regime. Russian mercenaries have been deployed, and reports are the Ayatollah is preparing to flee to Moscow. Meanwhile, the American military is assembling in Eastern Europe in a similar configuration to what happened before we bombed Iran.

🗽🇮🇱 NYC Embraces Antisemitism. Zohran Mamdani reversed a pile of Mayor Eric Adams’s executive orders, but the New York Times reports it was just cover to explicitly get rid of Eric Adams’s protections for Jews and expanded protections against antisemitism.

🚨🚨 Mackenzie (Bezos) Scott is Funding a Terror Related Network. The ex-wife of Jeff Bezos is using her billions to support terror-related groups. Does she not realize it?

Gavin ❤️🇨🇳. California Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed legislation that passed the California General Assembly by a unanimous vote. The legislation would crack down on Chinese Communist Party operatives in California who have been videoed attacking and harassing anti-Chicom protestors. China was opposed to the legislation.

From the Jews to the Gays. This is your must see kookiness of the day. Tucker Carlson, having moved on from blaming the Jews, now believes Trump captured Maduro so Venezuela could get gay marriage.

Marco Rubio has been on fire on television, articulating exactly what is happening in Venezuela and why.

Can We Do a National Guard Reset?

The President has decided, for now, to suspend plans to deploy the National Guard to more blue cities in blue states. But can we do a reset on this? It has actually worked. Consider one point.

But there is another point too. Memphis.

Memphis is safe again. The voters in Memphis, mostly Democrat, are happy. Tourists have returned. The downtown is booming. Trump made Memphis safe again.

The President should stop trying to troll blue states and deploy the guard where they are wanted — crime infested cities in red states. Go to Kansas City, New Orleans, etc. Make those cities safe and show it is possible. The President has a successful policy the media has chosen to ignore and not cover, but the people who live in these areas will all notice.

The Somali Fraud Story

Josh Rogin is a columnist for the Washington Post. He went on Abby Philip’s show on CNN last week and said, “What's going on here is very clear. It's a targeting of the Somali and Somali American communities that was directed by the President of the United States in public, on television, repeatedly. He called them garbage. He said they should go back to where they came from. And then all of the sudden, you've got the Treasury Secretary, HHS, DHS, the FBI, and every MAGA YouTuber flooding the Somali community is obviously a targeted attack on this community, which by the way the vast majority are American citizens. And that's not the way that law enforcement is supposed to work. Law enforcement is evidence based, not identity based in the country of the United States of America, as far as I'm aware.”

I think this is a pattern for much of the media these days. If Trump supporters seize on an issue, the press immediately dismisses it. And, to be fair, Trump and his supporters sometimes make it easy. Claiming $18 billion in fraud is simply not true. But there is fraud.

Consider this NBC News story. The headline blares, “Minnesota department finds child care centers targeted in viral video operating normally.” But this is from the actual story:

The department said it has ongoing investigations into four of the centers, and 55 investigations into providers that receive funding from the Child Care Assistance Program, which it oversees. Following Shirley’s video, which gained traction in right-wing circles, the federal Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday that it was freezing all federal child care payments to Minnesota. The nine centers in the video received a total of $17.4 million in CCAP funding in the 2025 fiscal year, the department said. One of the centers has been closed since 2022, it said.

So there are ongoing investigations into the centers NBC News declares are operating normally.

Also, consider there have been 78 indictments and the government has, ON THE RECORD, stated it does not have the resources to indict all the people involved. Also note that the fraud goes back to 2019 when a local news station in Minnesota tied the Somali fraud to funding Islamic terrorism abroad.

A local news station in Minnesota did that in 2019.

The willingness of the press to wave it all away because MAGA is bad or something not only discredits the press, but also helps perpetuate a corruption the press is supposed to help expose.

Until the press stops dismissing out of hand these sorts of stories, they’ll see more enterprising YouTubers eat more of the press’s lunch.

Greenland, Golf, and Temperament

Stephen Miller’s wife decided to troll Denmark the other day with a tweet about the conquest of Greenland. Then the President said more about Greenland while on Air Force One. It struck enough of a nerve with the Danes that the Danish Prime Minister felt the need to issue a public statement.

I know it can be hard for this Administration, but the constant need to troll is both unbecoming the presidency and also gives off serious jerk vibes.

Consider the public golf courses in Washington, D.C. There is something called the National Links Trust, which is in charge of both operating and upgrading those courses. The President, to his credit, wants to upgrade the public courses in D.C. Local residents have concerns that, if they get too nice, they’ll be priced out of being able to play them. But the President is a huge golf fan.

Instead of getting everyone around a table and getting buy-in, the President just steamrolled the whole effort, claimed the Trust had breached its contract, and now the whole upgrade project will grind to a halt with litigation.

We don’t have to be jerks with Denmark about Greenland. They’re our ally. But why would they want to help us now? And we don’t have to jerks about golf courses in Washington when everyone wants the courses upgraded. You just have to talk to people.

But this Administration constantly trips over itself and short circuits otherwise good plans by thinking they can be the bully in the room, troll everyone, and otherwise act like a jerk.

A lot of the good this President wants to do gets side lined because he and those he has around him act like bullies. More and more people are getting tired of it and willing to stand up to the bullies, which just slows down a lot of otherwise good and thoughtful ideas — like boosting Greenland’s defenses and fixing chronically flooded public golf courses in Washington.

The Communist Takeover of New York City Begins

Cea Weaver is the new tenant advocate in New York City. She, naturally, went to Bryn Mawr College and is an open communist. What’s notable is not just her annoying voice inflection, but how she uses “P.O.C.” as a label for non-white people. She is the embodiment of a lot of negative stereotypes of white women of a certain genre. She also has power now.

Zohran Mamdani talked about the warm embrace of collectivism. He, Cea Weaver, and his administration will try. New York City voted for this. They need to get a taste of it. One thing we need to note is that the United States is founded on private property rights. That’s not actually a debatable point.

So much of what Mamdani wants to do will run afoul of the federal constitution. He and the communists will have to work to delegitimize the systems we have in place and blame everyone else. They will overreach. There is no way they cannot overreach.

The theater kids are in charge now, and there will be a lot of theater. For example: struggle sessions for landlords.

In Other News

