Chirac is a wimp. A carbon tax would violate trade rules and we'd be quite happy nonetheless to reciprocate.

â€œA carbon tax is inevitable,â€ Mr. Chirac said. â€œIf it is European, and I believe it will be European, then it will all the same have a certain influence because it means that all the countries that do not accept the minimum obligations will be obliged to pay.â€

Trade lawyers have been divided over the legality of a carbon tax, with some saying it would run counter to international trade rules. But Mr. Chirac said other European countries would back it. â€œI believe we will have all of the European Union,â€ he said.