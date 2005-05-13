This is nuts.

Mexico has reacted furiously to a bill signed into law by the US this week that would fund a border wall and prevent illegal Mexican migrants from obtaining US driving licences.

Since when should we give a flip about what Mexico thinks. Fox came in under the reform banner and is as corrupt as the last guys. His citizens still flee. We should not have to subsidize his failure of leadership. Seal up the border, arrest all who try to cross without permission, and send them all home.

Hint: There's a reason it's called ILLEGAL immigration.