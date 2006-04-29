I have never been this sick in my life. Everything Evelyn brings home Christy and I get. And the traveling back and forth to Washington is just wearing me down -- flat down. Something's gotta give.

At least next week I have jury duty. Yeah, you'd think I could get out of, but I managed to get out of it for six years straight and the clerk says nothing doing this time. I suspect I won't be doing civil cases, given the potential for conflicts.

And yes mother, I am taking my vitamins. They aren't helping. Being allergies and colds, my sinuses could just explode.