Sid Dinsdale Wonâ€™t Compromise On Abortion. Heâ€™ll Just Set the Pro-Life Cause Aside.
When I called Sid Dinsdale “Planned Parenthood’s Republican,” he got all upset. In fact, he released a statement saying, in part “I would never compromise on abortion and to insinuate otherwise, is nonsense.” Really? Really? This is the man who
When I called Sid Dinsdale “Planned Parenthood’s Republican,” he got all upset. In fact, he released a statement saying, in part
“I would never compromise on abortion and to insinuate otherwise, is nonsense.”
Really?
Really?
This is the man who demands we call him a “life long Republican,” despite years of funding Democrats, including one guy who wanted to run against Republican Mike Johanns.
This is the exact same guy who said
“I’m Pro-Life and I’m not embarrassed about that. I’m proud of that but I see a time in our country where you have to set aside something like that and try to work on the things you can get done.â€
So he’ll never compromise on abortion. He’ll just set it aside.
The post Sid Dinsdale Won’t Compromise On Abortion. He’ll Just Set the Pro-Life Cause Aside. appeared first on RedState.