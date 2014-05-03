When I called Sid Dinsdale “Planned Parenthood’s Republican,” he got all upset. In fact, he released a statement saying, in part

“I would never compromise on abortion and to insinuate otherwise, is nonsense.”

Really?

Really?

This is the man who demands we call him a “life long Republican,” despite years of funding Democrats, including one guy who wanted to run against Republican Mike Johanns.

This is the exact same guy who said

“I’m Pro-Life and I’m not embarrassed about that. I’m proud of that but I see a time in our country where you have to set aside something like that and try to work on the things you can get done.â€

So he’ll never compromise on abortion. He’ll just set it aside.

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