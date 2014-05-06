Sid Dinsdale Would Give Barack Obama a Blank Check
Sid Disdale is denying my claim that he would raise the debt ceiling. In fact, he went on radio last week saying he wasn’t sure where I got that. Well, I got it from Sid Dinsdale. He told local news in Nebraska he would always vote to raise the debt cei
Sid Disdale is denying my claim that he would raise the debt ceiling. In fact, he went on radio last week saying he wasn’t sure where I got that.
Well, I got it from Sid Dinsdale. He told local news in Nebraska he would always vote to raise the debt ceiling.
So when Republicans and Democrats collaborated to give Barack Obama a blank check till 2015, Sid would have been right there with them.
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