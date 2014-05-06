Sid Disdale is denying my claim that he would raise the debt ceiling. In fact, he went on radio last week saying he wasn’t sure where I got that.

Well, I got it from Sid Dinsdale. He told local news in Nebraska he would always vote to raise the debt ceiling.

So when Republicans and Democrats collaborated to give Barack Obama a blank check till 2015, Sid would have been right there with them.

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