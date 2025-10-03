Sorry to send multiple notes today, but I just read Dan’s comment, and I figured I might as well address this. Here’s our tone progressive commenter’s comment from my soybean post this morning.

It’s interesting that Erick has decided to use his forum this morning to discuss the failed soybean policies of Orange Jesus rather than OJ’s fascist speech to America’s top military brass that “radical leftist cities” should be used as a training ground for America’s military to root “the enemy within.” In fact, nary a mention of this speech has been made by Erick or other MAGA talking heads since the fascist pep rally earlier this week. To my knowledge, Erick also hasn’t touched on the fact that Orange Jesus quietly signed a unilateral NATO-like security pledge with Qatar. I wonder whether anyone can come up with a reason that Qatar warrants this extraordinary American protection. I can’t think of a-one, but I can clearly see $400 Million. In full disclosure, I don’t listen to Erick’s podcast, though I would love to debate him on it over all things MAGA. Perhaps he made a mention of these pressing issues on the air. Or, perhaps, when he awoke on this beautiful Friday morning, he had been dreaming of soybeans. It doesn’t really matter. He’s the host, and, therefore, my opinion about his topics doesn’t amount to a hill of beans.

Last Sunday, my wife fell down the stairs on the way out the door to church. We spent the morning in the ER instead of church. She has a broken foot.

I stay up every night until midnight to one in the morning, starting show prep, and then get up between 7:30am and 8am and catch up. This week, I’ve still been going to bed by one in the morning, but getting up at 6:30 a.m. to get my son to school since my wife can’t drive, then going home to take the dog out since my wife can’t do that very well either, then going to work.

On Wednesday, I got up at 6:30 a.m., got my son to school, got home to take out the dog, and then went to work. With a wreck on the interstate, I got to the office at 8:55 a.m. and started radio at 9:00 a.m., filling in for a friend under the weather. I stayed on air six hours, got off air at 3 pm, raced to school to pick up my son from school, got him to cello lessons, then to dinner, got my wife food, then wrote my newspaper column, and got to bed at 1 am.

Yesterday, I did it all again, but climbed in my car at 8:30 a.m. to drive to Atlanta for an event last night. I got halfway there and realized the dog had poop on himself, then brushed against me, and I had dog poop on my pants and had to stop at a gas station, buy detergent, wash my pants in the gas station bathroom sink, wring them out, put them on wet, drive to Atlanta, do my show, then attend a charity event and drive back to Macon. With road construction, the 1 hour drive took two hours. I was up till midnight prepping for today, woke up at 4:30 a.m. because I mistakenly scheduled a car service pickup in Vermont for this morning instead of next week and they wanted to make sure I had not overslept, and then stayed up to get the kid to school.

So Dan is wondering why I didn’t write about what he wanted me to write about and admits he doesn’t listen to the show, in which all his topics have been covered.

I still have three more hours of radio to do, plus a podcast to record, and then I have to take my son to take his driving test and figure out dinner for the family.

So if I don’t get to the topic you think I should write about, consider the three hours a day of radio, the additional podcast I record, and the various things I push out on social media, rather than complain in the comments that I didn’t spend a few minutes this morning scratching your personal itch.

This is called “Erick Erickson’s Show Notes,” and my radio show is the “Erick Erickson Show,” and I get to write and talk about topics that interest me and hopefully you, and if you want other topics covered, Substack is free, and you should start one, or get your own radio show.

I’m a little tired. Now I have a cold. Have a good weekend. I’ll be sleeping after I make it through today.