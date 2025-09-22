“As for you, you meant evil against me, but God meant it for good, to bring it about that many people should be kept alive, as they are today.”

The Holy Bible: English Standard Version (Ge 50:20). (2016). Crossway Bibles.

Just over a week ago, Americans watched a fellow American being assassinated for exercising his rights as an American. It is not actually a historical stretch, but true, that the last time a prominent private American citizen in the public eye who was neither a politician nor a candidate for office was assassinated was April 4, 1968.

What James Earl Ray meant for evil, God meant for good. The assassination of Dr. King galvanized the Civil Rights movement.

What Tyler Robinson meant for evil, God meant for good. Yesterday, in Phoenix, AZ, a hundred thousand Americans heard not just the gospel message, but Christ’s message on the cross. Tens of millions more heard the same message across the nation and around the world.

That gospel message of Christ’s atoning sacrifice built up to a grieving widow, citing Christ on the cross, publicly forgiving her husband’s assassin.

Two others, who were criminals, were led away to be put to death with him. 33 And when they came to the place that is called The Skull, there they crucified him, and the criminals, one on his right and one on his left. 34 And Jesus said, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.”

The Holy Bible: English Standard Version (Lk 23:32–34). (2016). Crossway Bibles.

A lapsed Muslim who watched the memorial responded to Erika Kirk, tweeting, “I am ignorant when it comes to Christianity, but if this is what it truly embodies, then I am envious of those who get to experience that feeling.”

After Mrs. Kirk, President Trump took the stage and said this:

Now, progressives have a choice. Be like Mrs. Kirk or be like President Trump. Below you’ll find clips of Ilhan Omar and Jasmine Crockett on CNN slandering Charlie Kirk for words they claim he said that they do not like.

Mrs. Kirk could forgive her husband’s assassin. Even in death, progressives cannot forgive Charlie Kirk. They are like President Trump, unable to forgive their enemies. They are the man they hate.

I was worried that Charlie Kirk’s funeral might turn into a rightwing version of the Paul Wellstone memorial. That funeral turned into a socialist-progressive hate rally with political speaker after political speaker slandering their opponents.

That did not happen in Phoenix. The funeral was reverent, prayerful, patriotic, and grounded. President Trump did not, as some expected, stir the pot. And, what is most notable is what did not happen and what provided the great contrast between horrors on the left and horrors on the right.

Had Charlie Kirk been a progressive, Phoenix business owners would have been boarding up their front windows before the funeral attendees got out and started rioting. That did not happen here.

The American media can lecture us all they want about rightwing violence. But the memorial for Charlie Kirk would have left Phoenix on fire if progressives had participated. Instead, the world saw the gospel at work.

One note for those on the right.

Increasingly, some on the right insist there must be a formal apology before they forgive. Mrs. Kirk has received no such apology. Is she weak or is she strong? I would suggest right-wing progressives who have decided we must behave like the Left to win should, instead, model themselves after the Christian humility displayed by Erika Kirk. Do not return in kind, but forgive and pray.

Three weeks ago in Minnesota, progressives denounced and mocked the Christians who offered thoughts and prayers. Yesterday, the whole world saw the undefeated power of prayer. What the world meant for evil, God has used for good. The Memorial ended with the world’s richest human being tweeting this:

Silence, Slander, and the Media Murder Industrial Complex

A mass shooting event happened in New Hampshire on Saturday night. NBC News provided coverage and, in twenty paragraphs, never mentioned that the shooter yelled “Free Palestine” before opening fire. Think about that. This morning, without noting they have amended their article, NBC has added six more paragraphs, now acknowledging what the shooter said. But, importantly, his words were well documented before the original NBC story, which was only amended after intense social media outrage.

Had the shooter yelled “For Trump,” the national networks would have abandoned coverage of Charlie Kirk yesterday to blame Donald Trump. But “Free Palestine” and major news outlets flat out refuse to report it. It reminds me of the Pulse Nightclub shooting that some media outlets tried to cast as right-wing, when it was an Islamic terrorist who did the killings.

Did you know Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s would-be assassin is transgender?

I ask because if you just watch the nightly news or read mainstream media publications, they avoided covering the story. Is that not odd? We have yet another would-be assassin in the United States who happens to be part of the trans community, and it is not relevant. A couple of media outlets, however, retroactively did change the man’s pronouns to feminine pronouns.

Meanwhile, progressives want you to know Tyler Robinson was not one of them because, as National Public Radio helpfully opined, “There is no evidence of his positions on other issues of importance to the left, such as immigration or labor.”

He could have been a pro-trans member of MAGA. Progressives in the press are still working overtime to make Robinson MAGA or, at least, not one of their own.

In CNN’s bid to help turn down the temperature in American politics, they had on Jasmie Crockett to slander Kirk on the day of his funeral.

They preceded this with having on Ilhan Omar to slander not just Charlie Kirk, but his wife too, with no fact checks.

Meanwhile, Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia equated Charlie Kirk’s assassination with firing Jimmy Kimmel.

What a weekend. But it wasn’t just all that.

Let’s do an audit since Charlie Kirk’s assassination, courtesy of my friend Mary Katherine Ham.

We start with the seventy-one-year-old child porn collector who saw Charlie Kirk get shot, and his first reaction was to pretend he was the shooter, hoping he could help the real shooter get away.

Then there was the person in Texas who assaulted people at a prayer vigil for Charlie Kirk.

In Arizona, progressives vandalized a Charlie Kirk memorial.

Two individuals planted a bomb under a local Fox channel’s news truck in Utah. They have Arabic last names, but based on materials in their home, they appeared to be Trump and Charlie Kirk hating progressives.

And last, but not least, over the weekend, a progressive gun control advocate and former teachers’ union legislative director fired shots at a local ABC affiliate in California for taking Jimmy Kimmel off the air.

I’m sure the media will insist these people were coded as right-wing.

But wait, there’s more.

After Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Reuters quoted Rachel Kleinfeld of the Carnegie Endowment, suggesting the markings on Tyler Robinson’s bullet casings suggested Robinson was on the right and probably a Nick Fuentes white nationalist acolyte. Many progressives used Kleinfield’s quote as the leading indicator that Robinson was a far right groyper.

There’s just one problem.

Kleinfield never said what Reuters claimed she said. Instead, it was the reporter’s own notes. Instead of correcting the record, Reuters simply edited its piece without noting the reporter got it wrong.

Only after Kleinfield and the Carnegie Endowment complained did Reuters formally admit its error three days later, after the progressive talking point about Robinson had been seeded.

Lastly, yesterday, Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy who, the day before Charlie Kirk’s assassination said Democrats were at war and needed to get used to doing things they’d otherwise feel uncomfortable doing, went on ABC News with Jonathan Karl and claimed people who speak out against Donald Trump are going to jail.

Senator Murphy said, in part, “There are two things happening. One, you are going to be prosecuted for political speech in this country, but you are also going to be excused, you are going to be left off for actual criminality if you are a supporter of the President.”

The Biden Administration prosecuted Douglass Mackey, the social media influencer known as “Ricky Vaughn,” for tweets in the 2016 election. Though he had only 51,000 followers, Mackey tweeted that Clinton supporters could actually vote by text message instead of showing up at the polls. Mackey got seven months in prison for his tweets. An appellate court threw out Mackey’s conviction on free speech grounds.

Senator Murphy supported the prosecution of Douglass Mackey and also supported President Biden’s blanket pardons for his family and others, including Hunter Biden.

To date, no person has been prosecuted by the Trump Administration for political speech.