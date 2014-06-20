The United States Patent and Trademark Office invalidated several patents belonging to the Washington Redskins. This is not the first attempt by aggrieved parties to have the trademarks revoked.

A recent poll showed more than 70 percent of Redskins fans opposed changing the team name. More so, a majority of Americans have not found the team name to be offensive. Even more telling, there ...



Updated: Fri Jun 20, 2014



