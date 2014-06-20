Silencing Diversity for 06/20/2014
The United States Patent and Trademark Office invalidated several patents belonging to the Washington Redskins. This is not the first attempt by aggrieved parties to have the trademarks revoked. A recent poll showed more than 70 percent of Redskins fa...
The United States Patent and Trademark Office invalidated several patents belonging to the Washington Redskins. This is not the first attempt by aggrieved parties to have the trademarks revoked.
A recent poll showed more than 70 percent of Redskins fans opposed changing the team name. More so, a majority of Americans have not found the team name to be offensive. Even more telling, there ...
Updated: Fri Jun 20, 2014