It must be great that American college students have enough time on their hands to get Coke boycotted by their university.

A cold Coke will be harder to find for University of Michigan students when they return to campuses in Ann Arbor, Flint and Dearborn after holiday break.

The university on Jan. 1 will suspend more than a dozen contracts worth about $1.4 million with Coca-Cola Co. in response to student complaints alleging human rights violations and hazardous environmental practices by the soft drink giant in its Colombia and India operations.

I assume they won't be switching to Pepsi, given that it operates in Burma, where Coke has refused to go because of human rights atrocities there.