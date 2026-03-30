Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Mark Malcolm's avatar
Mark Malcolm
6m

This is why I love your writing, Erick. This is Christianity, fundamentally. This is across the board what it is about. There isn't a Catholic spin, Presbyterian spin, Lutheran spin, Methodist spin, or any other spin on this. This is just simple faith Jesus was God made flesh to do what no other flesh could do, for all time. Well done Erick. You will continue to be the second thing I read every morning, right after Oswald Chambers. Thank you, sir.

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Felinity's avatar
Felinity
7m

Glory, glory, hallelujah!

Glory, glory, hallelujah!

Glory, glory, hallelujah!

His truth is marching on.

https://songofamerica.net/song/battle-hymn-of-the-republic/

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