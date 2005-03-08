...to Prague for a few days, I figured I'll help pick up the slack. And why not? He's a jet-setting attorney, and I am just a lowlife 1L at law school, so it is only right I do some of the dirty work while he loafs off in Europe. Let me start with this story:

Thousands Answer Hezbollah Call in Beirut

BEIRUT, Lebanon Mar 8, 2005 â€” Nearly 200,000 pro-Syrian protesters waved flags, chanted and whistled in a central Beirut square Tuesday, answering a nationwide call by the militant Shiite Muslim Hezbollah group for a demonstration to counter weeks of massive rallies demanding Syrian forces leave Lebanon.

I am quite sure that Lebanese just ran out to show their support for all of the good that Syria has done for them. When I read this, I thought of all the stories we heard after the Berlin Wall fell, about how Communists used to round up people for these type of pro-Government demonstrations.

Do you remember those "demonstrations?" People used to hold up signs in English, instead of signs written in their native language. Nothing much has changed.

Black-clad Hezbollah guards handled security, lining the perimeter of the square and taking position on rooftops. Trained dogs sniffed for bombs.

Large cranes hoisted two giant red-and-white flags bearing Lebanon's cedar tree. On one, the words, "Thank you Syria," were written in English; on the other, "No to foreign interference."

I am quite sure the AP and Reuters are on the case right now, trying to ascertain if these were indeed legitimate protests, and will report any story of threats or coersion immediately.

Yeah, right.

One other thing I never understood: Just why do the New York Times, the AP, the BBC, CNN, Reuters, etc. all take the side of the terrorist and dictatorial vermin, people who would kill them or throw them in jail in a second if they were reporters in their countries?