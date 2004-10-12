No one is screaming foul for TNT making "John Q." its movie of the month right before the election. At least "Stolen Honor" is based on actual Senate testimony that is documented.

Sinclair Broadcasting is taking a lot of flack from the left and the mainstream media for intending to show Stolen Honor, the documentary on John Kerry. Sinclair Broadcasting has, in fact, invited John Kerry to rebut the charges in the documentary, which are based on Kerry's Senate testimony in the 1970's. What has gone unnoticed in all of this is another mainstream media outlet peddling Democratic propaganda. TNT, Turner Network Television, is showing "John Q" repeatedly throughout the month of October. "John Q," starring Denzel Washington, is a movie about a father, John Q. Archibald, who takes an emergency room hostage until his son can receive a heart transplant. The lead character's health insurance company refuses to pay for the transplant, necessitating the hostage crisis. Tom Sanders, writing for the South Floirda Sun-Sentinel said, "The filmmakers have made a blatant piece of hard-core, unapologetic, heavy-handed political propaganda, one that whips viewers into a frenzy. It plays out almost like an overripe two-hour public service message to voters by Hillary Clinton on the need for tax-paid universal health care." Terry Lawson of the Detroit Free Press wrote "As an argument for national health care, "John Q." is embarrassingly one-sided; as a movie, it's just one-dimensional. Notable only for Denzel Washington's ability to turn the most unplayable of characters into someone resembling a human being, "John Q." may seek to represent the public interest but really represents the condescending cluelessness some filmmakers have when it comes to dramatizing social issues." Todd McCarthy, writing for Variety, wrote that "John Q." is "a rare case of blatant political propaganda . . . a shameless manipulative commercial on behalf of national health insurance." In the course of the movie, Hillary Clinton has a cameo advocating national healthcare and news clips cast aspersions on evil Republicans who refuse to permit national healthcare. Tomorrow night's last debate will feature domestic issues, including concerns over healthcare. No one is screaming foul for TNT making "John Q." its movie of the month right before the election. At least "Stolen Honor" is based on actual Senate testimony that is documented. I guess its only when Republicans might benefit that the media take notice and cry foul.