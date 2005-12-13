I took down my site meter a long time ago, frustrated that I was only getting a hundred or so people visiting my lowly site each day.

Well, my hosting company finally tipped me off to the fact that they keep internal site statistics and have been for a while. This month alone, I've had 8408 visits -- 2324 unique visits (which means one visit per IP address). Very cool. That number excludes bots. With bots, the number spikes to 49,915 for the month.

I didn't know I was so popular.

Thanks very much!