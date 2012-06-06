On this day in 1944, 195,700 naval and merchant navy personnel and 160,000 soldiers participated in Operation Neptune, the landing on the beaches in Normandy to begin the end of World War II in Europe.

One of the most famous remembrances of that effort is Ronald Reagan’s speech to, at the time, commemorate the 40th anniversary. Â The Reagan Foundation has posted it in its entirety on YouTube, which you can watch below: