Ingredients:

¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt, divided in half

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 thin-cut chicken cutlets or 2 breasts, sliced into 2 thin cutlets (see note)

4 tablespoons olive oil (not extra virgin)

1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup chicken stock

⅓ cup sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil, drained, and finely chopped

2 teaspoons tomato paste

½ teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

½ teaspoon sugar

2 tablespoons grated Parmigiano Reggiano or Pecorino Romano cheese

2 tablespoons fresh chopped basil, plus more for serving

Directions:

Place the flour, ½ teaspoon salt, and the black pepper in a ziplock bag and shake to combine. Add the chicken to the bag; seal the bag tightly and shake to coat the chicken evenly. Set aside.

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until it’s shimmering. Place the chicken in the pan and cook, flipping once, until the chicken is lightly golden and just cooked through about 4 minutes total. Transfer the chicken to a plate and set aside.

Reduce the heat to medium and add the onion to the skillet. Cook, stirring frequently, until softened and translucent, around 10 minutes, scraping any stuck bits of the chicken from the pan. Add the garlic and cook, stirring constantly, for 30 seconds. Add the cream, chicken stock, sun-dried tomatoes, tomato paste, oregano, red pepper flakes, sugar, and ½ teaspoon salt; use a wooden spoon to scrape any brown bits from the pan into the liquid. Bring the liquid to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium and simmer, uncovered, until the sauce is thickened. Stir in the cheese and basil. Add the chicken back to the pan, along with any juices that accumulated on the plate; reduce the heat to low and simmer until the chicken is warmed through and the sauce thickens a bit more about 5 minutes.

Note: On the chicken, find chicken cutlets if you can. If not, cut two breasts thin to filet them and pound them to an even thinness.