Tonight, I’m going to spend some time talking about movies, what a waste 3D is, and of course talk about the new James Bond movie.

Oh, and I’ll get into the Cory Booker backtrack too.

You can listen live tonight on the WSB live stream and call in at 1-800-WSB-TALK.

The show is live from 6pm to 9pm ET.

Consider this an open thread.