Powerline, which will be guest blogging for NBC's election coverage, is reporting that 30 vans intended for a get out the vote effort by Wisconsin Republicans have had their tires slashed.

According to the Winconsin GOP's communication's director, Chris Lato, "Thirty vans were parked in a lot in Milwaukee intended to be used for our get out the vote effort there. The tires were slashed. The police are investigating. Also last night, someone used black spraypaint to write 'Illegitimate Democracy' twice across the side of our building."

Sgt. Kenneth Harris of the Milwaukee Police Department confirms the report. "Between 4:30am and 6:30 am this moring, 30 economy size passenger vans rented by the Republican National Committee had their tires slashed. The vans were parked in a lot located at the 7100 block of West Capitol Drive." Detectives are still investigated both the tire slashing and spray painting incident.