Ugh. I'm writing policies for blogging for the office this morning. That's not so bad. There is just a lot of writing to do and then a lot of editing to shorten things. But, more frustrating, the old job is calling. I was involved in case that settled and the Defendant never paid us. We filed a motion to compel settlement and the lawyer on the other side now claims he never got it.

We sent it twice before I left.

So, I'm having to go through old emails for the office and fine my paper trail. That's actually a two minute process, but my Mac is tied up right now because I first have to download all the old emails I took off my Mac when I left the firm.

Another reason I disliked the practice of law -- dealing with other lawyers.