While not a huge fan of any part of city government, City Council has gone a long way toward proving that it is the most responsible branch. This was smart thinking given the situation.

The city's Appropriations Committee approved a balanced budget, but members conceded there will probably be some major adjustments throughout the year.

Because the committee believes the administration overstated revenues by almost $3 million, it made cuts that it may rescind as the funding is needed.

The committee also cut $1 million that was set aside to build a reserve fund and more than $660,000 for a capital improvement fund.

Still, the committee did manage to set aside $589,000 for an unallocated reserve fund that will be divvied out to departments as needed.