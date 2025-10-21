I saw this go viral on the internet and I tried it. It was awful.

So for the last four weeks, I’ve been making it work and I have made it work. The secret is using marshmallows and not just marshmallow cream. The corn starch that is dusted onto the marshmallows helps everything firm together.

Here’s what you need to know — you’re going to need a giant mixing bowl. You’ll need two 9x13 pans, or larger, greased with either butter or cooking spray.

And it is delicious. It’s also a mouthful to chew so you don’t overeat it, but you will enjoy it.

Ingredients

1 9oz box of Rice Kripsies

1 12oz box of Cinnamon Chex Cereal

3 10oz bags Jet-Puffed Mini Marshmallows

1 jar Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Cream or Fluff

2 sticks unsalted butter

12 Hershey Bars, broken into pieces

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp kosher salt

Directions

Note: You can half this recipe by doing the following: Half of each box of cereals, 1 stick of butter, 6 Hershey bars, 2 bags of marshmallows, and 1 jar of Marshmallow Cream (don’t halve that). Use the same amount of the spices. If you want, take a torch to the marshmallows that go in the bowl of cereal and toast them.

Grease the pans.

Break up the Hershey bars into the individual pieces from the bars, and then break those in half into small squares. Add to the mixing bowl. Add one bag of marshmallows. Add the Rice Krispies and Chex to the bowl. Now, with your hands, mix together to incorporate all the ingredients.

In a large, preferably non-stick pot, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the cinnamon, vanilla, and salt. Add the marshmallow cream and whisk or stir with a rubber spatula until fully melted. Slowly add the marshmallows, one bag at a time, until each is fully melted. You’ll need to go slow, and as they melt, they’ll make room to the pot.

Once everything in the pot is fully melted, pour it over the cereal mixture. With either a rubber spatula or using your hands and wearing latex gloves (the mixture will be HOT), incorporate everything together. Mix thoroughly. Some of the chocolate will melt from the heat of the melted marshmallows.

Add to the pans evenly, pressing down to form a solid mass. Let cool and enjoy.

Here are some pictures from round three. You’ll note the toasted marshmallows. I actually tried Cinnamon Toast Crunch in this round, but it absorbs moisture so much that it made the whole thing seem stale and damp.