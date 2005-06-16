For those of us who use Macs in our offices, we could use Entourage to connect into an Exchange server, but we'd so love to use Microsoft products as little as possible, we prefer alternatives. One great alternative has been Snerdware's Groupcal that syncs my iCal calendar with my lawfirm's Exchange Server.

Sadly, Groupcal does not work with Tiger. You'd think that with a great product, Snerdware would be scrambling to upgrade. So far, they are silent. Come on Snerdware! If not you, someone please improve on Groupcal!