At one point in my life, before I discovered $4.00 pitcher night in law school, I could actually run and spend the night at LSU shooting pool and hitting on Chi Omega sisters with my friends who went to LSU. Then, after spending three years of Friday nights at Buffalos in a weekly "private retreat" with several of my law school buddies, I discovered the literal gravy train, or biscuit wagon, that is my wife -- the world's greatest cook.

So, though I'm not much for New Year's resolutions, I am for losing weight. Working in D.C. for a year was fantastic because I didn't have a car and walked everywhere. I lost a good chunk of weight, even with the all nighters with my roommate sipping bourbon and smoking cigars while watching the planes take off over the Potomac from DCA.

Tonight I started running again. I bought some new shoes this evening. I was going for Nikes, but the Academy Sports guy convinced me Asics were better running shoes and $40.00 less than the Nikes. I'm usually a New Balance guy and have never worn this brand before. (11 1/2" Asics Duomax in Blue/Gold)

In any even, tonight I started. I did 1.3 miles in 20 minutes with a 5 minute warm up at 3.5 mph and then shifting 60 seconds of running at 6 mph, then downshifting to a walk of 3 mph, rotating on through to 20 minutes. I'll do that MWF of this week, before going up. I'm using an 8 week program that Christy found and was using. Supposedly, at the end of 8 weeks, I'll be doing 3 miles in 30 minutes.

I doubt I'll do that, but I do know that if I keep this up for 8 weeks I'll be buying me a new iPod Nano -- black -- and the Nike running kit. Until then, I'll use my 3G iPod to the best of its abilities. I'm gotten myself a good running playlist:

Jars of Clay: Dead Man Gnarls Barkley: Crazy Sum 41: Over My Head Jimmy Eat World: A Praise Chorus Flickerstick: Teenage Dope Fiend The Kilers: When You Were Young Secret Machines: Nowhere Again

Good beats all of them.

And now it's off to have a bit of the brownies I just heard Christy pull out of the oven!