Elon Musk’s version of Twitter has unveiled a new feature that allows users to see where other users are actually located and where those users first downloaded Twitter.

The Daily Beast is gloating that a lot of top MAGA influencer accounts turn out to be run out of Eastern Europe, India, Nigeria, and elsewhere.

It is true, in fact, that a large number of accounts often recirculated by the President’s supporters are, in fact, foreign influencers who have been undermining trust in the United States.

But what the Daily Beast will not report is that the same is true on the left.

Numerous accounts on the left, from anti-Trump accounts to pro-Palestinian accounts, are also run out of foreign nations.

Both the right and left have been whipped into a frenzy online by trolls from foreign nations. In fact, numerous rightwing Twitter accounts have been whipped into xenophobic frenzy by foreigners, and many leftwing Twitter accounts have been whipped into antisemitic frenzy by foreigners.

We really, really need to note how many of our fellow Americans, highly online, have embraced fringe and evil beliefs, on both sides of the aisle, having been led there by foreigners masquerading as Americans. Much of the antisemitic conversation and anti-Israel conversation being mainstreamed by Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, etc. got started with a horde of foreign social media accounts that made it look like there was a market for the beliefs in the United States.

Now, frankly, the market has been created by this foreign effort to seed it and the domestic effort to water those seeds.

MTG

I will give Marjorie Taylor Greene a pass on waiting to resign until her pension vests. It will be less than $10,000 a month year (sorry. Typo) and she won’t get it until she’s in her mid-sixties.

What I won’t give her a pass on is that she has been a notorious bully for years in Congress, dishing it out at others. But a solid hit by the President leaves her whimpering that she’s a victim.

She’s not a victim. She’s a bully, and she got hit. Bullies tend to collapse after a solid hit, and she has now pivoted from Miss Crossfit, who can out-deadlift anybody, to a poor little gal who his the victim of mean old men.

That is pathetic. Also, it would be ironic, if Congresswoman Greene staked out positions based on online sentiment that turned out to be foreign based.

The President’s Tirade

I’m not sure why the President felt the need to meltdown on social media about tariffs this weekend, but he did. It was a bizarre social media rant about the need for tariffs and the audacity of the Supreme Court to even think they could stop him.

But a tariff is a tax and the taxing power is for Congress, not the President, and such a major power of Congress it is dubious that the President could even be delegated that power.

The President has built up his tariffs as more than they are and his administration needs to start thinking of an exit strategy from them. Also, that the President believes so strongly in the necessity of his tariffs and his unquestionable power about the tariffs is another reason for the Supreme Court to get rid of his tariffs.

The Death Penalty

Democratic members of Congress are urging members of the military to ignore unlawful orders. They admit no unlawful orders have been given. In fact, an army of lawyers vet all these orders and kill shot authorizations being handed down by the President and Secretary of Defense.

What the Democrats are doing is lining up some soldiers to be killed.

Under federal law, if a soldier engages in mutiny alone or at the encouragement of others, it is a crime punishable by death. Mutiny is a refusal to execute lawful orders in the chain of command. If any soldier takes the Democrats seriously and decides not to carry out an order, he risks being charged with mutiny and you know and I know not a single one of these Democrats will lift a finger to help that soldier.

Left Unsaid

The New York Times has a piece on why the right is fighting about Nazis. Left unsaid in the piece is that the Left is not having this fight because it has succumbed to the virus of antisemitism.

For those frustrated with the rising antisemitism on the right, consider at least that so much of the right is fighting back. The common strain of those who are willing to advance antisemitism is their need for online clicks and traffic. It is a sign of audience capture and the Left has been fully captured. The right is resisting its own capture and that is a good thing.

Autism and Vaccines

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has undoubtedly paid for more abortions than all other Cabinet Secretaries in American history combined. The serial adulterer and huckster is also fueling and advancing the long-debunked conspiracy theories about vaccines and autism. We need not get into the current revelations of his deviancy.

RFK has personally taken responsibility for the CDC changing its long-time language on the link between vaccines and autism. Many people truly believe vaccines cause autism. It does not matter how thoroughly researched it has been and how the only major study concluding there is a connection has been debunked. People want to believe. Autism remains mysterious, and parents want answers, hope, and assignment of blame.

Parents have lots of concerns about loading up kids with vaccines, the amounts given, etc. I understand the concerns. But what RFK is doing is both against the overwhelming research and needless fearmongering for parents. This is an unfortunate regression in public health.

Many, many people have the luxury of being anti-vaccine because this nation is so heavily vaccinated. When we recede on that front, the public health disaster will be both unfortunate and preventable. We cross this Rubicon at our peril, and RFK wants us to cross it. The long-time environmentalist who long ago blamed humanity for what humanity does to the environment seems to want less of us and is willing to use his position to cull the human herd while convincing people he is helping them.

The Ukraine Deal

It’s a bad deal that would give Russians land they have not conquered. It seems some pro-Russian fan club in the American administration has advanced this. Notably, and most curiously, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told U.S. Senators that the plan was not an American plan, implying it was a Russian plan. Then the Secretary of State, on social media, denied that he had said that to senators, but he, in fact, had told senators that.

I have no idea what is going on other than chaos. Jennifer Griffin of Fox News believes what is going on is related to what the Trump Administration has planned for Venezuela.

Notably, conservative leaders like Tony Perkins are now vocally speaking out against the Ukraine proposal.