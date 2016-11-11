It is humbling and humorous to so publicly get the presidential election so wrong. But after 16 years of marriage I am quite used to being wrong. The reason for being so badly wrong is actually humorous.

In the primaries, the polls showed Donald Trump was going to be the nominee. The polls sampled a large number of people who had never voted in a Republican primary. The polls had to be wrong, but they were right. That then made many, myself included, fall into a funk. Here the polls were right and the GOP was on the verge of nominating the one man the same polls showed could not in any way, shape, or form beat Hillary Clinton. His supporters must be suicidal. The Supreme Court was at stake and the polls showed the GOP had handed the White House to Clinton.

Updated: Fri Nov 11, 2016