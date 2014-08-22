The ISIS/ISIL nuts are not above trading a hostage for American dollars to later use against us. They made a ransom demand to the United States. CNN’s Crossfire tweeted out the response from the spokesman for President Obama’s National Security Council.

“[The U.S.] does not grant concessions to hostage takersâ€¦. Doing so would only put more Americans at risk of being taken captive,” said the spokesman.

So then why did we trade several terrorists from GTMO for Bowe Bergdahl? Speaking of Bergdahl, “the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office says the Defense Department’s failure to notify the relevant congressional committees at least 30 days in advance of the exchange broke the law.”

Not only was Obama willing to swap terrorists for Bergdahl, but he was willing to break the law doing so. RIP James Foley.

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