This afternoon a reporter from Newsweek called saying she wanted to do a story about RedState. By this evening, it became a profile of RedState and me. Now, tomorrow afternoon, a reporter is flying down to Macon with a photographer coming from New York City.

The reporter says it'll take three or four hours to sit down with me. With Christy and Evelyn under the weather and the house a wreck, we're going to go to a coffee shop downtown and then maybe to Christy's office.

This will be interesting for sure.