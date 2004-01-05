More Britney:

"Nobody knew it was coming," said George Maloof Jr., a friend of Spears and the owner and operator of the Palms Casino Hotel.

Maloof denied rumors that Spears was drunk and had to be carried out of the Rain nightclub inside the Palms on New Year's Eve.

"I was with her the whole night," he said. "None of those reports were accurate. She was just having a good time." Okay, so this guy is her friend and he lets her go through with a stunt to get married. Either (1) she wanted to do it and her company/manager forced her to get it annulled, or (2) this Maloof guy isn't the friend he's cracked up to be.