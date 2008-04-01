This makes for some interesting reading this morning.

A clay tablet that has baffled scientists for 150 years has been identified as a witness's account of the asteroid suspected of being behind the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah.

Researchers who cracked the cuneiform symbols on the Planisphere tablet believe that it recorded an asteroid thought to have been more than half a mile across. . . . .Using computers to recreate the night sky thousands of years ago, scientists have pinpointed his sighting to shortly before dawn on June 29 in the year 3123 B.C.Now, a lot of people will read that and say, "Ah ha, just like the Greeks interpreted that as Phaeton falling from the sky, the Ancient Mesopotamians would have interpreted it as God destroying Sodom and Gomorrah. Of course, the Greek myth developed a thousand years later. The biblical account was set down at the time of the event.

As my friend Jeff notes

While this archaeological and astrohistorical explanation may seem to be a slap at Christians, and an attempt to replace the religious explanations of the Bible with archaeological refutations, it is, in fact, nothing of the sort. The fact that so many Biblical accounts of events -- from battles, to migrations, to the destruction of cities -- have been backed up by the archaeological and astrohistorical record serves to bolster the Bible's case as a work of far more than fantasy, spotty oral tradition, and religious mumbo-jumbo. Instead, as more of its described events turn out to have their feet planted firmly in reality and in the historical record, its credibility is exponentially increased.

Science catches up with God. Interestingly, the Times of London story, which Fox News reprinted (Fox is related to the Times via Rupert Murdoch), quotes Genesis at the end:

"Then the Lord rained on Sodom and Gomorrah brimstone and fire from the Lord out of Heaven; and he overthrew those cities and all the valley, and all the inhabitants of the cities ... [Abraham] looked down toward Sodom and Gomorrah and toward all the land of the valley, and beheld, and lo, the smoke of the land went up like the smoke of a furnace."

Source: Genesis 19:24-28